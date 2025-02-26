Matches (6)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)

MI Women vs UPW Women, 11th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score

11th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 26, 2025, Women's Premier League
PrevNext
Mumbai Indians Women FlagMumbai Indians Women
UP Warriorz Women FlagUP Warriorz Women
Tomorrow
2:00 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MI-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 135.96 SR
H Kaur
8 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 148.58 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 361 Runs • 60.17 Avg • 135.71 SR
KP Navgire
10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 156.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
HK Matthews
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 17 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 18 SR
S Ecclestone
10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 20 SR
DB Sharma
10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 20 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
Match days26 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News

Stats - Ellyse Perry overtakes Meg Lanning as the WPL gets its first ever Super Over

Stats highlights from a dramatic night in Bengaluru, where Ellyse Perry became the leading run-scorer in the WPL

Stats - Ellyse Perry overtakes Meg Lanning as the WPL gets its first ever Super Over

Ecclestone's all-round heroics stun RCB and Chinnaswamy in Super Over win

Ecclestone's 33 off 19 helped UPW tie the scores by smashing 41 runs off the last 17 balls before delivering a stunning Super Over

Ecclestone's all-round heroics stun RCB and Chinnaswamy in Super Over win

'You are made for this' - From U-19s to WPL and beyond, Niki Prasad visualising success

U-19 star Niki Prasad talks about transitioning to the WPL with Delhi Capitals, learning from Lanning, idolising Dravid, and dreaming of "winning all of it" for India

'You are made for this' - From U-19s to WPL and beyond, Niki Prasad visualising success

Gujarat Giants look for top-order runs and first win in Bengaluru

Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, want runs from their middle order

Gujarat Giants look for top-order runs and first win in Bengaluru

RCB look to get back on track against a Warriorz team that's gathering momentum

RCB lost their previous game, but have done many things right this season. Warriorz won their last game, but it was their first points of the season. Who will come out on top at the Chinnaswamy?

RCB look to get back on track against a Warriorz team that's gathering momentum
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

Women's Premier League

TeamMWLPTNRR
RCB-W42240.619
MI-W32140.610
UPW-W42240.167
DC-W4224-0.826
GG-W3122-0.525
Full Table