Matches (6)
WPL (2)
Champions Trophy (2)
IDN vs BHR (1)
Zimbabwe vs Ireland (1)
MI Women vs UPW Women, 11th Match at Bengaluru, WPL, Feb 26 2025 - Live Cricket Score
11th Match (N), Bengaluru, February 26, 2025, Women's Premier League
What will be the toss result?
MI-W Win & Bat
UPW-W Win & Bat
MI-W Win & Bowl
UPW-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
MI Women
L
L
L
W
W
UPW Women
L
L
L
W
T
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
Match centre Ground time: 06:11
batters to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 310 Runs • 34.44 Avg • 135.96 SR
MI-W8 M • 263 Runs • 37.57 Avg • 148.58 SR
UPW-W10 M • 361 Runs • 60.17 Avg • 135.71 SR
UPW-W10 M • 206 Runs • 20.6 Avg • 156.06 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MI-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.12 Econ • 17 SR
MI-W10 M • 11 Wkts • 8.24 Econ • 18 SR
UPW-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 6.35 Econ • 20 SR
UPW-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 20 SR
Squad
MI-W
UPW-W
Player
Role
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowler
|-
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
|-
|Opening Batter
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|-
|Allrounder
Match details
|M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|19.30 start, First Session 19.30-21.00, Interval 21.00-21.20, Second Session 21.20-22.50
|Match days
|26 February 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
WPL News
Stats - Ellyse Perry overtakes Meg Lanning as the WPL gets its first ever Super Over
Stats highlights from a dramatic night in Bengaluru, where Ellyse Perry became the leading run-scorer in the WPL
Ecclestone's all-round heroics stun RCB and Chinnaswamy in Super Over win
Ecclestone's 33 off 19 helped UPW tie the scores by smashing 41 runs off the last 17 balls before delivering a stunning Super Over
'You are made for this' - From U-19s to WPL and beyond, Niki Prasad visualising success
U-19 star Niki Prasad talks about transitioning to the WPL with Delhi Capitals, learning from Lanning, idolising Dravid, and dreaming of "winning all of it" for India
Gujarat Giants look for top-order runs and first win in Bengaluru
Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, want runs from their middle order