The World Cup knockouts are here! First up, India v New Zealand at Old Trafford. Get all your live updates and analyses on ESPNcricinfo's blog (if it doesn't load for you, please refresh your page).
India's bowlers dominate before rain moves semi-final into reserve day
11hThe Report by Karthik Krishnaswamy
Tactics Board: Where the India v New Zealand semi-final could be won and lost
1dSrinath Sripath and Gaurav Sundararaman
It's been the World Cup of the yorker, and we love it
10hAndrew Fidel Fernando
The Monga-Kimber World Cup 2019 XI is here (already)
1dSidharth Monga and Jarrod Kimber
Australia a great team, 'but we're a different sort of animal' - Liam Plunkett
4hGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
Pooran, Thomas and Allen handed first West Indies contracts
15hESPNcricinfo staff
Pakistan captaincy decision in PCB's hands - Sarfaraz Ahmed
2dDanyal Rasool
ICC World Cup 2019: Fixtures, results and coverage
15hESPNcricinfo staff
Sophie Molineux called into Australia Women's Ashes squad
15mESPNcricinfo staff
Australia a great team, 'but we're a different sort of animal' - Liam Plunkett
4hGeorge Dobell at Edgbaston
England not scared of chasing - Bayliss
23hGeorge Dobell
Langer aims to nullify Bairstow-Roy threat
17hMelinda Farrell
Bangladesh part ways with coach Steve Rhodes
1dMohammad Isam in London
Do right-left pairs at the crease work? It's complicated
7dJarrod Kimber
Beefy's day, Imran's day, New Day
10dSidharth Monga
Indian cricket's age-fraud problem
10dShashank Kishore
Why aren't there more true allrounders like Shakib in ODIs?
12dJarrod Kimber
How extreme pace is making a mark at this World Cup
13dSidharth Monga
West Indies gambled on Russell's knees and it hasn't worked
15dJarrod Kimber
'The 2015 World Cup semi-final made me realise that sport can change a nation'
15dInterview by Alagappan Muthu and Deivarayan Muthu
Pakistan's think tanks are to blame for the Shoaib Malik problem
18dOsman Samiuddin
'Once you realise you'll survive without the game, you'll enjoy it for what it is'
18dSidharth Monga and Mohammad Isam
Mark Adair, Craig Young in Ireland squad for Lord's Test
1dESPNcricinfo staff
McCollum and Murtagh seal Ireland's 3-0 sweep
2dThe Report by Liam Brickhill
Ellyse Perry bags seven wickets as Australia take 6-0 lead in Women's Ashes
2dThe Report by Valkerie Baynes
Move aside Chris Gayle, Rohit Sharma is the true Universe Boss
3dNagraj Gollapudi in Leeds
What's Angelo Mathews' worth? He will remind you
4dAndrew Fidel Fernando at Headingley
Bangladesh board confirms Sri Lanka tour in late July
1dESPNcricinfo staff
New Zealand to kick off their Test Championship in Sri Lanka
4dESPNcricinfo staff
Lyon begins the mind games - World Cup England's to lose
2dSidharth Monga at Old Trafford
Khawaja, Stoinis injury doubts for semi-final; Wade, Mitchell Marsh called as cover
3dGeorge Dobell at Old Trafford
Du Plessis hints at staying until T20 World Cup
4dGeorge Dobell at Old Trafford
It's not about the numbers, it's about the person you are - Duminy
3dSidharth Monga at Old Trafford
Afghanistan board orders inquiry into Aftab Alam's 'misbehaviour' during World Cup
3dNagraj Gollapudi and Jarrod Kimber
Afghanistan have hit a bump on their happy road
4dJarrod Kimber
No 'miracle' for Pakistan but Sarfaraz Ahmed happy to go out on a high
4dMohammad Isam and Danyal Rasool
Afghanistan set up maiden Test face-off with West Indies in India
3dESPNcricinfo staff
Bowling and fielding a massive letdown - Mashrafe
4dMohammad Isam at Lord's
At Lord's, a sea of green, a celebration of cricket, and a lesson for the future
5dMelinda Farrell at Lord's