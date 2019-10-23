Rohit Sharma breaks into top 10 across formats

Rohit Sharma has broken into the top ten for Test batsmen in the ICC rankings after amassing 529 runs in his first four innings as Test opener. Rohit, who is placed tenth in Tests, second in ODIs, and joint-seventh in T20Is, is only the third Indian after Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir to be in the top ten across formats.

Kohli, who was No.1 in all three formats in the past, currently occupies second place (926) in the Test rankings led by Steven Smith (937 points). Rohit, who was ranked 44th before the start of the three-Test series at home against South Africa, vaulted 34 places up to tenth.

Rohit's contributions, including his maiden double-century, were central to India's 3-0 drubbing of South Africa. Rohit's tally is the most by an India opener in a Test series since Virender Sehwag's 544 against Pakistan in 2005.

Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane, who made 216 runs in four innings against South Africa, moved up four places to fifth while Cheteshwar Pujara (795) retained his fourth spot, claiming a 44-point lead over Rahane (751).

Fast bowlers Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav, who relentlessly attacked the stumps against South Africa, earned career best rating points.

Shami was ranked 15th (751) while Umesh (624) was slotted at 24th.. Jasprit Bumrah, who had been sidelined from the South Africa Tests with injury, dropped one place to fourth while Kagiso Rabada held onto his No.2 ranking, despite an underwhelming series in India, where he picked up only seven wickets in three games. Pat Cummins leads the Test bowling rankings with 908 points.