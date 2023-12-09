True allrounder Hardie looks to add bowling impact to breakout BBL batting

After learning some tough lessons in India he enters Perth Scorchers' title defence as potentially their most important player

Having quickly turned his attention to Perth Scorchers' quest for history, after returning from a whirlwind tour of India, allrounder Aaron Hardie realised a notable difference ahead of his sixth BBL season.

"I was telling the coaching staff that this is the first BBL season that I have started fully fit," Hardie told ESPNcricinfo. "The body's really good. I'm excited."

A fit and firing Hardie should spook opponents hoping to spoil Scorchers' bid to become the first team to win a hat-trick of titles. He made last season's team of the tournament as effectively a specialist batter after a groin niggle restricted his bowling output. He was the BBL's leading run-scorer with 460 runs at 41.81 and strike-rate of 141.

Hardie, 24, is arguably Scorchers' most important player. He will again bat at No. 3, but this time around provides a flexible bowling option for skipper Ashton Turner.

He is a sharp seam bowler, capable of pushing close to 140kph with swing, and uses his towering 6 foot 4 frame to devastating effect. A physically stronger Hardie has been able to exert himself more this domestic season.

Hardie has often opened the bowling for Western Australia in the Sheffield Shield, where he has taken 11 wickets at 21.45 from four matches.

"Because I wasn't bowling in the middle in the past, I didn't have time to work on things. The more you bowl, the more you learn things," he said. "I'm looking forward to being able to bowl my four overs [in the BBL]. We have some amazing new ball bowlers in Dorff [Jason Behrendorff] and Richo [Jhye Richardson], but I can help them out if needed and can do a job in the middle-latter overs. A lot of things will be match-up dependent, but I think my flexibility is a strength."

With a first-class batting average of 43.10 - having cemented No. 5 after starting off at eight - and a bowling average of 27.74, Hardie might just be about the most genuine allrounder imaginable. It's perhaps unsurprising that he doesn't favour one skillset over the other.

"It's 50-50," Hardie said. "I try to keep them as equal as possible. I pride myself in being able to contribute with the bat and ball."

Before this domestic season, Hardie had made more of a name for himself with the bat. He had propelled into the spotlight with a 174 not out in the Shield final against Victoria in 2022 demonstrating a calm temperament to go along with his aggressive instincts.

Then came last season's BBL when he made the No. 3 position his own after replacing an injured Mitchell Marsh having been on the fringes of Scorchers' team previously. Much like Marsh, his muscular batting can be particularly destructive in the powerplay but he's not merely crash and bash.

Hardie can shift gears when needed and developed a knack for chasing having started off in the team well down the order at No. 7. He found himself back then sometimes batting with the nerveless Turner, whose prowess seemingly lies with repeatedly getting his side out of trouble and powering them over the line.

"I learned a lot batting with him. He's the master of chasing because he keeps it simple with his tactics," Hardie said of Turner. "Having that time in the lower order, I learned the ropes and found myself in those situations where we needed like 20 off 10 [balls].

"So even though I now bat high in the order and have time, I know what to do if we're in a tight chase."

Hardie's temperament was tested during Australia's probably already forgotten five-match T20I series with India. The series was widely derided hot on the heels of the World Cup, but it did provide younger players with invaluable experience in different conditions.

Aaron Hardie is part of a strong and settled Perth Scorchers squad • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

Hardie was thrown around the batting order. He was used as an opener and twice at No. 4, while he was listed at No. 6 in the series-opener but didn't bat. Hardie made just 30 runs in three innings and struggled against spinners Ravi Bishnoi and Axar Patel

He was unable to effectively unfurl his sweep shot, a stroke Hardie did not play in his junior career but has worked hard on developing since.

"It's such an important shot. Every team basically has a mystery spinner. Being able to use the shot and change the field to your liking is huge," Hardie said. "Playing the reverse sweep...never thought I would when I was younger. It's taken three-four years to get the concept of sweeping, but it feels good to have a few options against high quality spinners."

Hardie was further tested with the ball against an exuberant India batting line-up on small grounds. After being overlooked to bowl in the opening game then dropped from the team, Hardie returned in Guwahati and into a cauldron against India skipper Suryakumar Yadav who unleashed his 360 degree batting.

Aaron Hardie (centre) bounced back strongly with the ball in the final two T20Is against India • BCCI

It was the type of pummeling that could have left an inexperienced player scarred, but Hardie bounced back and opened the bowling in the final two games. He found swing early before effectively reverting to a hard length to finish with 2 for 41 from seven overs across the games.

"It was a huge challenge over there against batters at a certain level in those conditions, but it was pleasing to bounce back and have an impact with the ball," Hardie said. "I was learning in those conditions, but the key is to put plans in place and to adjust when needed. Sometimes that just meant something simple as a little change in the field."

His unruffled demeanour and resolve in India would have further enhanced his growing standing among the national hierarchy.

The selection focus ahead of the first Test between Australia and Pakistan has revolved around Marsh and Cameron Green battling for the allrounder position, but it might not be long before Hardie is putting pressure on his close mates.

"It's been a gradual build for me...I've watched the blokes go about their business and we bounce ideas off each other. I grew up playing cricket with Greeny," said Hardie who is five months older than Green. "There was probably a healthy rivalry between us and pushed us to where we are now.

"It is a dream for every cricketer to play for Australia and it's really exciting that opportunities may come up in the future. But there is plenty of work to be done before that."

Having flown under the radar entering last season, expectations are high for Hardie as Scorchers aim to continue their stranglehold of the BBL.