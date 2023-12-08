Maxwell injury adds to Melbourne Stars' woes

The allrounder will miss the match against Perth Scorchers on Wednesday

Melbourne Stars have suffered a huge blow to their hopes of bouncing back from a horror start to the BBL with Glenn Maxwell ruled out of their next match against Perth Scorchers due to injury.

Maxwell picked up an injury to his forearm when batting against Brisbane Heat on the opening night of the competition where he made 23 off 14 balls as Stars were heavily beaten by 103 runs.

He had medical attention twice in middle and had his forearm taped, then was seen icing it in the dugout after his dismissal at the Gabba. Maxwell's absence will put more onus on Marcus Stoinis to lead the batting line-up while it also means Stars miss an important spin-bowling option.

Stars face Scorchers on Wednesday at the MCG then have a 10-day gap until their next outing, against Sydney Thunder in Albury on December 23, which the club will hope gives Maxwell time to recover and only miss the one game.

"Biggest forearms in the world and he's pulled a muscle," team-mate Hilton Cartwright joked after the game and before confirmation that Maxwell would be ruled out.

"He's had a nice break, came back super positive and he's still super positive [after the loss]. On a night like tonight you've got to keep reminding yourself you're not a bad team."

Stars also appear likely to be without Nathan Coulter-Nile after he picked up a calf strain against Heat. He came out to bat at No. 11 with a runner.

"Nathan Coulter-Nile will undergo scans this weekend to determine damage to a calf injury suffered whilst bowling against the Brisbane Heat," a club statement said.