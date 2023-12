Abrar likely to miss first Test against Australia after 'discomfort in right leg'

With Pakistan going through a lean period regarding the spin department, the options they could consider calling up are legspinners Usama Mir and Shadab Khan . Mir is already in Australia, having been granted an NOC to play for Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League until December 28. He featured in the first game of the tournament on Thursday, conceding 20 runs in two wicketless overs against Brisbane Heat . He is yet to play a Test. Shadab, meanwhile, last played a Test in 2020, and is unlikely to be a serious candidate for a call-up.