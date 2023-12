That Tigers got a big total, after scoring just 81 for 7 in a defeat to Delhi Bulls in their previous fixture, was down to David Miller (50 in 24 balls), Jordan Cox (35 in 16) and Kusal Mendis (20 in ten). Avishka Fernando had been dismissed after a four-ball 11 before Cox and Mendis put together 52 runs in just over three overs for the second wicket. Neesham removed both of them in the fifth over, but it took Warriors till the last ball of the innings to get their next wicket, when Miller was run-out trying to steal a single.