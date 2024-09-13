Temba Bavuma echoes SACA's stand for women's rights in Afghanistan

Speaking ahead of South Africa's departure to the UAE, where they will play Afghanistan in three ODIs next week, Bavuma said that South Africans, whose own system of legalised race-based segregation ended 30 years ago, are in a unique position to relate to those who are suffering human-rights abuses. Thus, Bavuma reiterated the call for women's rights to be respected.

"I look at it in my personal capacity. It's obviously something that is quite strong within my own values," he said. "I support the idea of inclusivity and caring for women. We want everyone to have a fair chance within society, and we know that that is something that is relevant to us as a country in South Africa. I'm fully behind the sentiments that are expressed by SACA."

On Thursday, SACA issued a statement which both recognised Cricket South Africa (CSA)'s right to seek out fixtures - such as these against Afghanistan - and also asked CSA to "utilise the leverage available to it through this series to highlight that these rights for Afghanistan's women's players must be protected and respected".

CSA have not commented on whether there are plans to make any statements or gestures in support of Afghan women, but continue to discuss the issue of women's cricket in Afghanistan through the ICC. Both white-ball coach Rob Walter, who on Monday said he had no part in deciding whether to play Afghanistan or not, and Bavuma have opted to leave the issue of whether to engage Afghanistan on the field with CSA.

"I think I've got to respect the fact that there are people in positions who have that responsibility to speak more eloquently and articulate a little bit more of it," Bavuma said. "In my own personal capacity, I definitely support the stance and the sentiments expressed by SACA. And I can understand where Rob as well is coming from in that we are selected to do a job in the cricketing field. And I think a lot of our energy will generally be dedicated to that at least."

The Afghanistan Cricket Board contracted 25 female players in 2020 but the Taliban takeover a year later left women in the lurch • Afghanistan Cricket Board

So far, the only board that has actively pulled out of competition against Afghanistan is Australia, while the ECB has also indicated it will not schedule series against Afghanistan. Both Australia and England continue to play Afghanistan at ICC tournaments. South Africa have never played against Afghanistan outside of a World Cup - in either ODIs or T20Is.

With this being their first bilateral series, it is also the first time the South Africa team and CSA have had to consider the ethics of playing against Afghanistan, who have not had a women's team since becoming Full Members in 2017, although they contracted 25 women players in 2020. Since then, with the Taliban takeover in 2021, all hopes of a women's team have deteriorated as women have been eroded from society with little to no access to healthcare and education, among other things.

Apart from South Africa's shared history of legalised discrimination with Afghanistan, the country also has an epidemic of gender-based violence (GBV). This year, the World Population Review rated South Africa and Brazil as the two most dangerous countries for women. In response, there have been various initiatives against GBV, including in cricket. The national women's team has an annual black day, where they swap their usual green-and-gold kit for black outfits, to raise awareness about the plight of GBV.