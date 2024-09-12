SA reaffirms support for women's cricket ahead of Afghanistan series

The South African Cricketers' Association (SACA) has issued a statement in support of promoting the participation of women in cricket as South Africa's men's team prepare to play three ODIs against Afghanistan in the UAE.

Afghanistan is the only ICC Full Member that does not have a women's team, with significant restrictions imposed on women in the country under the Taliban government.

This is the first bilateral series between the two countries and only the third time South Africa will play 50-over cricket against Afghanistan after meeting them at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups. These fixtures are not part of the 2023-2027 Future Tours Programme (FTP) and have been added to the calendar as CSA seeks more competitive opportunities for its teams. SACA welcomed these additions, and said in a statement they "respect the position of CSA in this regard as the national governing body for cricket."

However, SACA, on behalf of the players, wanted to add a voice of concern for the "deteriorating human rights for women under the Taliban rule," and reiterate their support in promoting women's cricket everywhere.

"World Cricketers' Association and SACA do not condone any situation in which women's players are excluded from competing in our sport," Andrew Breetzke, SACA CEO and WCA board member, said. "Every athlete has the right to equality of opportunity which is protected by international law and set out in the Universal Declaration of Player Rights. That means each player has the right to equality of opportunity in the pursuit of sport, free of discrimination, harassment and violence. A player's right to pursue sport cannot be limited because of his or her gender. We urge CSA to utilise the leverage available to it through this series to highlight that these rights for Afghanistan's women's players must be protected and respected."

CSA is not expected to comment on the statement but as an ICC Member has been part of discussions around the Afghanistan situation. Its outgoing chair, Lawson Naidoo, was on the ICC's Afghanistan working group. Sources have told ESPNcricnfo that the ICC continues to discuss possible solutions around the lack of a women's team in Afghanistan, including ongoing conversations around a refugee team based in Australia. The ICC is hesitant to ban the men's team (like it did with South Africa in 1970 in a stand against racial Apartheid). The ACB, because of the Taliban's position on women, cannot recognise a women's team. There are fears from various quarters that forcing the issue of a women's team on the Taliban government would put lives at risk.

The ICC continues to include Afghanistan as a Full Member in its international calendar, though some countries have refused to play against them bilaterally. Australia, in consultation with their government, have postponed two series in as many years against Afghanistan. They continue to play against Afghanistan in ICC tournaments. South Africa have only previously met Afghanistan in major events, most recently at the T20 World Cup semi-final, which South Africa won.

On Monday, South Africa's white-ball coach Rob Walter was asked whether there was any consideration not to play against Afghanistan given the current regime. He passed the onus onto Cricket South Africa, without offering any personal opinion. "To be honest, those decisions are not for me to make. Ultimately, the heads of CSA decide whether we do or don't play and so that's the extent of it," he said.