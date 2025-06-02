Stats - A captain's innings from Shreyas Iyer ends Mumbai Indians' proud record
Jasprit Bumrah hadn't conceded 20 or more runs in an over since 2020 before Josh Inglis tore into him in Ahmedabad on Sunday night
204 - The target that Punjab Kings (PBKS) chased down on Sunday, is the highest by any team in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts). The previous highest was 200 by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) against Kings XI Punjab (now PBKS) in the 2014 final.
1 - PBKS became the first team to successfully chase down a 200-plus target against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the IPL. The previous highest was 196 by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2020.
MI won all the previous 18 instances where they set a 200-plus target in the IPL, and the record was 19-0 in all T20s. Before Sunday's defeat, they were the only team in the IPL not to lose while defending a 200-plus target.
87* - Shreyas Iyer's score on Sunday is the second-highest by a captain in the IPL playoffs behind David Warner's 93* against Gujarat Lions in 2016.
8 - Number of successful 200-plus target chases for PBKS in the IPL. No other team in T20 history has successfully chased down 200-plus targets more than five times.
Australia, India and South Africa in international cricket, and MI (all IPL), RCB (three in IPL, two in CLT20) and Quetta Gladiators (PSL) all have five successful chases of 200-plus targets.
9-2 - MI's win-loss record while defending a total in the IPL playoffs (or knockouts). Sunday's defeat was their second in 11 matches while batting first, following the seven-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Eliminator in 2014.
8 - 200-plus totals for PBKS in IPL 2025, the joint-highest for any team in a men's T20 tournament, alongside Gujarat Titans (GT), who also had eight in this year's IPL.
3 - Number of teams that Iyer has led into the finals in the IPL - Delhi Capitals (2020), Kolkata Knight Riders (2024) and PBKS (2025). No other captain has led more than one team to the IPL finals.
1271 - Sixes hit in IPL 2025 so far, the most in an edition, surpassing 1260 sixes in 2024. PBKS batters hit 159 of those 1271, only behind 178 by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and 165 by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in 2024.
717 - Runs scored by Suryakumar Yadav in IPL 2025, the highest for any player while batting at No. 3 or lower in a men's T20 tournament. He bettered the mark of AB de Villiers, who scored 687 runs in IPL 2016.
242* - Runs scored by Iyer without being dismissed across the three IPL matches in Ahmedabad. He had unbeaten fifties in all three games, all coming at a strike rate of over 200.
20 - Runs that Josh Inglis scored off Jasprit Bumrah in the fifth over on Sunday. Only two other batters have scored as many in an over off Bumrah in the IPL - 26 by Pat Cummins in 2020 and 20 by Dwayne Bravo in 2018.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo