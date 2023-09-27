Afghanistan's Naveen-ul-Haq to retire from ODIs after World Cup

The fast bowler said in a social media post that he will continue to make himself available in T20Is

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq has announced that he will retire from ODIs following the conclusion of the upcoming World Cup in India.

Naveen, who made his international debut in 2016 , has represented Afghanistan in seven ODIs, and taken 14 wickets at an average of 25.42.

While he continues to be a key player for the country in T20Is - he has played 27 matches in the format - Naveen has not played an ODI since 2021 . That also prompted him to take a break from the 50-over format in 2022, so he could prepare "mentally and physically" for last year's T20 World Cup.

Besides internationals, Naveen has also been a regular fixture in T20 leagues around the world, including the IPL, LPL, BBL and PSL.

Earlier this month, Naveen was named in Afghanistan's 15-member squad for the World Cup, marking the first time he was included in the ODI fold in more than two years. He is expected to form a part of their pace attack along with Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Rahman and allrounder Azmatullah Omarzai.

Naveen, 24, said in a message on social media that it wasn't an "easy decision" to retire, but one that he made in order to "prolong my playing career".

"It has been an absolute honour to represent my country and I would like to announce my retirement from the ODI format at end of this World Cup and will continue to wear this blue jersey in T20 cricket for my country," he said.

"It hasn't been an easy decision to make but to prolong my playing career, I had to take this tough decision would like to thank the Afghanistan Cricket Board and all my fans for their support and unwavering love."