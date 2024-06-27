Ajinkya Rahane to join Leicestershire for One-Day Cup, County Championship

India batter had signed for county in 2023 only to win recall for World Test Championship final

India batter Ajinkya Rahane has signed to play the second half of the county season with Leicestershire. He will be available for the club's One-Day Cup campaign as well as five County Championship matches.

Rahane, 36, had agreed to join Leicestershire last summer before winning a recall to India's Test team for the World Test Championship final. He then went on the Test tour of the West Indies and subsequently did not play for the county in 2023.

"We are thrilled to welcome someone of Ajinkya's quality to Leicestershire," Claude Henderson, Leicestershire's director of cricket, said. "It was unfortunate that Ajinkya's schedule didn't quite work with ours last year, but it's a massive boost to have secured his services for the business end of this season.

"He holds immense experience and vital leadership qualities, which will be hugely beneficial to the team alongside his run-scoring ability. Ajinkya's arrival also presents a fantastic opportunity for our batters to learn from one of the game's best."

Rahane played both of India's Tests in the Caribbean last July but has not featured since. He has scored more than 13,000 runs in first-class cricket, at an average of 45.76, and another 6475 at 39.72 in List A.

His arrival in mid-July will cover for the expected departure of South Africa allrounder Wiaan Mulder on international duty, and help strengthen Leicestershire's defence of the One-Day Cup that they memorably lifted last September.

Rahane said: "I'm really excited to have another opportunity to come to Leicestershire. I've built a strong rapport with Claude and [head coach] Alfonso [Thomas], and I'm looking forward to playing for the club this summer.