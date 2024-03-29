Alan Wilkins appointed as new president of Glamorgan

Alan Wilkins has forged a long career in the media after his playing days with Glamorgan • Getty Images

Alan Wilkins, the veteran broadcaster, has been appointed as the new president of Glamorgan on a three-year term.

As a left-arm seamer, Wilkins claimed 243 first-class wickets in eight seasons with Glamorgan from 1976 to 1983, and a further 130 in List A games, during which time he helped the club reach their first one-day final, against Middlesex in the Gillette Cup in 1977.

After retirement, Wilkins embarked on a broadcasting career, first in South Africa and then as the face and voice of BBC Wales' sports coverage, primarily of rugby, football and cricket. He now works for Star Sports India.

Born in Cardiff, Wilkins said he had come "full circle back to where my cricketing journey began", as he prepares to succeed Gerard Elias, who is stepping down at the end of a four-year term.

"Firstly I am thrilled, and honoured to have been considered for the role of President, knowing who has held the position in the past," Wilkins said. "I have travelled a lot through my work as a broadcaster, and that journey has brought me home.

"I want to make a difference, both on and off the field for Glamorgan," he added. "We have some fresh faces coming in, myself included. I know our new Head Coach (Grant Bradburn) well from my travels with Pakistan, and I cannot wait to see his brand of cricket out on the hallowed turf of Sophia Gardens.

"I honestly feel good things are coming here, I still get goosebumps and butterflies looking out onto that field, and wish I could still play!"

Glamorgan CCC Chair, Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, said: "I am delighted that Alan has accepted the Board's invitation and I know he will add huge value as we move forward into a period of potential change.