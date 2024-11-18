Alice Capsey called up to England T20 squad for South Africa tour

Alice Capsey will join England Women's T20I squad for their tour of South Africa after earning a belated call-up to cover for injury.

Capsey, who was initially left out of the touring party amid an extended form slump with the bat, has left WBBL side Melbourne Renegades to join her England team-mates in South Africa today.

England said her recall was due to "a couple of minor injury concerns within the squad" but would not elaborate, adding only that all squad members were taking part in a light training session on Monday amid "a couple of niggles, nothing major".

Capsey made a top score of 19 in three innings at last month's T20 World Cup, where England failed to reach the knockouts. Since then, she has scored 72 runs in eight innings at the WBBL, where she is currently the third-highest wicket-taker with 13 at an average of 13.23 and economy rate of 7.21, including a best of 5 for 25 in a losing cause against Perth Scorchers.

Capsey and the injured Dani Gibson were the only members of the T20 World Cup squad not included in the original group bound for South Africa, with middle-order batter Paige Scholfield and fast bowler Lauren Filer called up after missing out on the World Cup. Scholfield made her England debut on the tour of Ireland in September.