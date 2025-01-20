Healy in doubt for rest of Ashes series as she misses first T20I

Australia captain Alyssa Healy has been ruled out of the first T20I at the SCG and is in doubt for the remainder of the Ashes series after developing foot soreness on the same side as the injury she sustained at last year's T20 World Cup

It will mean that Australia will likely be led by Tahlia McGrath as they aim to go 8-0 up and retain the Ashes in Sydney while the top-order vacancy could be filled by either Grace Harris or the uncapped Georgia Voll. Beth Mooney will keep wicket.

The injury to Healy has also meant that Australia have pushed back announcing their squad for the day-night Test at the MCG which had been due to be named during the T20I on Monday.

"Alyssa has developed mid-foot soreness on the same side as her previous plantar fascia injury following the ODI series," a Cricket Australia statement said. "She is currently being managed in a boot and will not be available for this evening's game.

"Cricket Australia's medical team is consulting with specialists to develop an appropriate management plan over the coming days. Her availability for the remainder of the series will be assessed as more information becomes available."

After returning from the injury sustained at the World Cup, Healy had her WBBL cut short by a knee problem which also meant she played as a batter only in the ODIs against New Zealand in December having missed the earlier home series against India.

She returned to keeping duties for the three ODIs against England with the matches taking place in six days. The schedule is also tight for the T20I series with games in Canberra on January 23 then Adelaide on January 25.