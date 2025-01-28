Healy trains strongly ahead of historic Test, Australia delay selection call

Australia captain Alyssa Healy is making a bold bid to play in the historic day-night Ashes Test at the MCG starting on Thursday after completing a full training session two days out despite battling a stress injury in her foot that saw her miss the entire T20I series while wearing a moon boot.

Healy participated fully in Australia's first main session at the MCG and looked impressive with no signs of pain or limitations with her right foot.

She began with a running session with six other team-mates, including Ashleigh Gardner who is coming off a calf injury. The pair moved well with other team-mates doing multiple laps of the MCG in intervals at a very solid intensity.

Healy also did short sprints thereafter without issue and then took part in Australia's fielding session. Healy will be in the outfield if she does play and had no trouble during the session which was completed at a good intensity. She then had a solid hit in the nets cycling through pace, spin and throw downs and had no trouble at any stage on her feet.

Speaking prior to the training session, coach Shelley Nitschke said no decision had been made on whether Healy would play and that the team management would wait to see how Healy pulled up after testing her foot.

"She's going as well as can be expected," Nitschke said. "I think you've all seen her out in a boot and taking some weight off of that foot.

"She will have a test today, and we'll just sort of see where that lands and have some discussions about that, whether or not we think she's going to be okay for a four day test."

Nitschke said they would try and leave the decision as late as possible but they were wary of creating problems around role clarity given Healy's significance as the captain and a senior batter.

"We don't have to actually lock it in until the toss," Nitschke said. "But obviously there's repercussions around that with who's the captain and what our line-up looks like. So I think people sort of want to know their role coming in, so as soon as we can we will, but it certainly doesn't have to be today."

The coach did admit there was some emotion involved in the decision. It is the first time women will play a Test match at the MCG since 1949 and the occasion will be historic as the two teams celebrate the 90-year anniversary of women's Test cricket.

Australia's women have not played at the MCG since the 2020 T20 World Cup final where Healy was player of the match. There have been multiple WBBL games at the venue since but Healy has not played in any of those. She has played at the MCG just 12 times in her career.

Australia do not play another Test until February-March of 2026 by which time Healy will be nearly 36. There is a possibility, given her recent injury struggles, that this could be the final opportunity she has to play Test cricket and to appear at the MCG although she has not given any hint as to when she may finish her international career.

Alyssa Healy is pushing to play in the historic day-night Test at the MCG • Cricket Australia/Getty Images

"I think it's just about keeping in mind what's best for the team and making sure we're putting the best team we can out there to perform," Nitschke said. "So that's always been front and foremost. But we don't play a lot of Tests, so there's sort of some emotion involved there, but we want to do what's best for the team and see what happens."

Nitschke confirmed Gardner was fit and would play after overcoming her calf injury. She completed her running, batting and bowling without issue and looms as a key player after her player of the match performance in the third ODI and her player of the match performance in the last Ashes Test in England in 2023.

Nitschke added the selectors were unsure of how they would structure the XI for the day-night Test. Spin has been a huge part of Australia's six victories in the white-ball matches so far but the MCG has been one of the most seam-friendly pitches in long-form men's cricket since the drop-ins were redone in 2019. The pitch was under cover throughout the evening on Tuesday and neither side were able to look at it.

"We certainly look at what the pitch has played like in whether it's Shield and the Test match, and then considering the pink ball as well and what that brings to the game," Nitschke said. "So we certainly do look at the results and how the wicket has played in the men's game, because there's been no female longer format played here. And then obviously use, what's happened in the white-ball series as well as some intel to how we're matching up."

England were equally unsure how the surface would play but seamer Kate Cross looms as an option after completing two full bowling spells on Tuesday without appearing in too much discomfort having missed the ODI series with a back problem. Cross wasn't part of the T20I squad so has been based in Melbourne preparing for the Test.

It has been a forgettable tour for England but there is a chance to end on a high • Getty Images

Nat Sciver-Brunt was unsure whether Cross would be available for selection but she was positive about what she faced from her.

"I don't know," she said. "You'll have to ask the physios who will review with her as to whether she got through the net sessions, alright. And I'm sure tomorrow will have a good bearing on that as well. She's tracking good. It's nice to see her rocking out a few overs in the nets as well. I think she got through two spells today. It's great to see her back to being herself."

Sciver-Brunt did not shy away from the fact that the tour had been extremely difficult for the team, stating that it might have been worse than their last trip down under in 2021-22 when they lost the Ashes 12-4 under Covid restrictions, only claiming points from the drawn Test and two washed out T20Is.

But she said the incentive of performing well in a historic Test had the team excited to finish the tour on a bright note.

"It is difficult," Sciver-Brunt said. "But I think being a Test match at the end of that at this iconic venue, we love putting on the whites. We love the fact that we get to create new memories with our team-mates, with our close friends, and hopefully put a good showing of ourselves.