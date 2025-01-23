Australia hope Healy can play as a batter in Ashes Test

Australia remain hopeful that Alyssa Healy will be fit to feature in the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG, and have named her in a 13-player squad, but it will be as a batter only if she does recover in time.

Healy was ruled out of the first T20I at the SCG with a stress reaction in the same foot that she injured at the T20 World Cup. With Healy not keeping Beth Mooney will take the gloves for the Test, which may result in her moving down the order, which would increase the chances of a debut for Georgia Voll

If Healy ultimately did not make the Test, then Tahlia McGrath would again stand in as captain.

Allrounder Ashleigh Gardner is expected to recover from her calf strain in time for the Test but is doubtful for the final T20I in Adelaide. Heather Graham has been added to that squad as cover.

"We're pleased with the form of the 13 players that have taken part in the series to date and feel it's a squad that offers a variety of options when it comes to selecting the makeup of the Test side," national selector Shawn Flegler said. "Alyssa has been named in the squad as a batter only and we'll give her as much time as we can to prove her fitness ahead of the match. Ash will continue to be assessed daily… at this stage, she is on track to be available for the Test match."

Mooney's experience wicketkeeping in longer-form cricket is limited and she is aware it will be a new physical challenge.

"I don't think I'll be able to walk after if I have to keep but we're pretty lucky in the Australian team where we've got lots of players that can step into different roles," she said after the first T20I. "But when [Healy's] been out, I've been able to step into that role and got some good feedback along the way, so just happy to do what's required of the team."

If Voll did debut at the MCG, it would complete a full set across the three formats in less than two months following the start of her ODI career against India and then a T20I debut at the SCG.

Beth Mooney on keeping in a Test match: "I don't think I'll be able to walk after" • Getty Images and Cricket Australia

"I'm more than happy to try and do a job up the top of the order," Voll told reporters in Canberra on Tuesday. "I love batting there and batting up the top with Beth Mooney was pretty cool [in Sydney]. I'm more than happy to fit in wherever the team needs."

Megan Schutt has again been named in a Test squad despite often saying her days in the format are over, but the pink-ball day-night element to this game may see her come into consideration for the final XI.

The other decision that will need to be made is whether to play both Alana King and Georgia Wareham, who have caused England huge problems in the limited-overs matches.

The match will be the first day-night Test at the MCG and the first women's Test match at the venue since 1948-49.

Australia squad for Ashes Test