Mooney calls for Australia to put on a show in Ashes Test

Beth Mooney wants Australia to "show off our skills" during the day-night Ashes Test at the MCG as they aim to complete a miserable tour for England by claiming a 16-0 whitewash.

Mooney, who was masterful in the third T20I with an unbeaten 94 off 63 balls, conceded there was an element of disappointment in the fact the Test wasn't a live contest in terms of the Ashes, but on the flip side hoped that it would allow the team to play with freedom.

"It's going to be awesome," Mooney said. "We obviously don't get to pull on the baggy green too often. The pink ball behaves a little bit differently so that'll create some challenges. I'm just really looking forward to the spectacle of the game to be honest.

"We're pumped that we're 12-0 up. It certainly would have been nice if we played the test match while the series was still on the line, maybe earlier in the series, but that wasn't to be. I think on an individual front and as a group it's come at a great time for us to basically just show off our skills and really enjoy playing the four-day game."

Mooney confirmed she will bat in the middle order for the Test as she continues to take the wicketkeeping gloves from Alyssa Healy with Australia's captain working around the clock to try and ensure she can overcome a foot injury to play as a batter. Mooney's last three Tests have come as an opener but the workload would be too great for her to continue in that role and keep wicket.

"I take pride in the fact that I can offer the coaching staff and selection panel different options," Mooney said. "Whether it's batting order or behind the stumps or in the field. It'll be a nice challenge for me wicketkeeping and batting in that middle order role, so looking forward to what that's going to present and hopefully I'm just warming Midge's spot for a little while."

Should Healy be fit it leaves Australia with an interesting selection call to make given she has moved down the order in Test cricket in recent years. She would likely have to slot back in at the top alongside Phoebe Litchfield unless the selectors were also able to find room for Georgia Voll.

There is one vacancy from when Australia last played a Test, against South Africa at the WACA, with Sophie Molineux out injured. Georgia Wareham could come into the side to partner fellow legspinner Alana King, although the pink-ball factor may bring Megan Schutt into contention as another seamer. Wareham has only played one previous Test, against India in 2021.