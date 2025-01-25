Matches (29)
3rd T20I (N), Adelaide, January 25, 2025, Women's Ashes
AUS Women chose to bat.

Australia bat first in third T20I as England make three changes

England refresh XI in a bid for their first points of the women's Ashes in the final T20I

Valkerie Baynes
25-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Alice Capsey removed Annabel Sutherland and Ellyse Perry in consecutive overs, Australia vs England, 2nd ODI, Women's Ashes, Junction Oval, January 14, 2025

Alice Capsey returns while Australia bring in Darcie Brown  •  Getty Images

Australia win toss, bat vs England
Australia have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the third and final T20I of the Women's Ashes at Adelaide Oval.
The home side is poised to enter next week's day-night Test at the MCG with a white-ball whitewash if they can win this game, having swept the ODIs 3-0 and won the first two T20s to lead England by 10 points to nil.
England have made three changes as they look to get on the board, albeit belatedly in the series and with the Ashes already lost. Maia Bouchier makes way for Alice Capsey with Sophie Dunkley moving up to open and Capsey at No.3.
Lauren Bell, who fell ill while fielding during the second T20I in Canberra on Thursday, was not available for selection with fellow quick Lauren Filer coming into the side while legspinner Sarah Glenn has been replaced by left-arm spinner Linsey Smith.
Australia, meanwhile, made just one change with Darcie Brown coming in for fellow seamer Kim Garth.
Australia: 1 Georgia Voll, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 7 Grace Harris, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
England: 1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2 Sophia Dunkley, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Linsey Smith, 11 Lauren Filer
England WomenAustralia WomenAUS Women vs ENG WomenWomen's Ashes

AUS Women Innings
Player NameRB
BL Mooney
not out9463
G Voll
caught2321
P Litchfield
bowled1210
EA Perry
caught1211
GM Harris
caught1110
A Sutherland
caught33
TM McGrath
not out12
Extras(lb 1, w 5)
Total162(5 wkts; 20 ovs)
<1 / 3>

Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W55010
ENG-W5050
