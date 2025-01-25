Australia bat first in third T20I as England make three changes

Australia win toss, bat vs England
Australia have won the toss and chosen to bat first in the third and final T20I of the Women's Ashes at Adelaide Oval.
The home side is poised to enter next week's day-night Test at the MCG with a white-ball whitewash if they can win this game, having swept the ODIs 3-0 and won the first two T20s to lead England by 10 points to nil.
England have made three changes as they look to get on the board, albeit belatedly in the series and with the Ashes already lost. Maia Bouchier makes way for Alice Capsey
with Sophie Dunkley moving up to open and Capsey at No.3.
Lauren Bell, who fell ill while fielding during the second T20I in Canberra on Thursday, was not available for selection with fellow quick Lauren Filer
coming into the side while legspinner Sarah Glenn has been replaced by left-arm spinner Linsey Smith
.
Australia, meanwhile, made just one change with Darcie Brown
coming in for fellow seamer Kim Garth.
Australia: 1 Georgia Voll, 2 Beth Mooney (wk), 3 Phoebe Litchfield, 4 Ellyse Perry, 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 7 Grace Harris, 8 Georgia Wareham, 9 Alana King, 10 Megan Schutt, 11 Darcie Brown
England: 1 Danni Wyatt-Hodge, 2 Sophia Dunkley, 3 Alice Capsey, 4 Nat Sciver-Brunt, 5 Heather Knight (capt), 6 Amy Jones (wk), 7 Freya Kemp, 8 Charlie Dean, 9 Sophie Ecclestone, 10 Linsey Smith, 11 Lauren Filer