AUS Women vs ENG Women, 3rd T20I at Adelaide, Women's Ashes, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score

3rd T20I (N), Adelaide, January 25, 2025, Women's Ashes
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
England Women FlagEngland Women
Tomorrow
8:15 AM

Match yet to begin

Recent Performance
Last five matches
Ground time: 12:43
batters to watch(Recent stats)
BL Mooney
10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 122.17 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 219 Runs • 24.33 Avg • 114.65 SR
DN Wyatt
9 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 138.55 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
9 M • 275 Runs • 68.75 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 13.6 SR
M Schutt
10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 17.33 SR
CE Dean
9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 16.15 SR
S Ecclestone
9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 21.6 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
Tahlia McGrath (c)
Allrounder
Darcie Brown 
Bowler
Ashleigh Gardner 
Allrounder
Kim Garth 
Allrounder
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Grace Harris 
Allrounder
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Phoebe Litchfield 
Batter
Beth Mooney 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Ellyse Perry 
Allrounder
Megan Schutt 
Bowler
Annabel Sutherland 
Allrounder
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Georgia Wareham 
Bowler
Match details
Adelaide Oval
Series
Season2024/25
Match numberWT20I no. 2171
Hours of play (local time)18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
Match days25 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes

TeamMWLPT
AUS-W55010
ENG-W5050
