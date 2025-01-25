Matches (31)
AUS Women vs ENG Women, 3rd T20I at Adelaide, Women's Ashes, Jan 25 2025 - Live Cricket Score
3rd T20I (N), Adelaide, January 25, 2025, Women's Ashes
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
L
W
W
ENG Women
W
W
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 292 Runs • 32.44 Avg • 122.17 SR
AUS-W10 M • 219 Runs • 24.33 Avg • 114.65 SR
ENG-W9 M • 345 Runs • 49.29 Avg • 138.55 SR
ENG-W9 M • 275 Runs • 68.75 Avg • 125 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 5.65 Econ • 13.6 SR
AUS-W10 M • 12 Wkts • 5.71 Econ • 17.33 SR
ENG-W9 M • 13 Wkts • 7.4 Econ • 16.15 SR
ENG-W9 M • 10 Wkts • 5.69 Econ • 21.6 SR
Squad
AUS-W
ENG-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Adelaide Oval
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WT20I no. 2171
|Hours of play (local time)
|18.45 start, First Session 18.45-20.15, Interval 20.15-20.35, Second Session 20.35-22.05
|Match days
|25 January 2025 - night (20-over match)
Language
English
Women's Ashes News
Heather Knight admits 'frustration' at rainy finish as Ashes hopes are washed away
Captain aware role will come under scrutiny but says she's proud of team's fight
McGrath, Harris, Schutt and rain help Australia win the Ashes
Despite Wyatt-Hodge and Knight's fighting knocks, England fell short by six runs
Australia hope Healy can play as a batter in Ashes Test
Georgia Voll could make a Test debut while Beth Mooney will take the keeping gloves
Amy Jones plays down Hartley row as England face must-win Canberra contest
Wicketkeeper insists team will continue to 'inspire and entertain' despite insipid Ashes showing