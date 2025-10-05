Aminul Islam rules out government interference in BCB election

BCB president Aminul Islam has said he operated within the board's constitution in the election process last month. His statement was in reference to a letter he issued to the country's sports secretary on September 18, in which he asked to cancel the previous councillor nomination forms and instructed them to submit new forms.

A writ petition challenged the validity of Aminul's letter, and on September 22, the country's High Court had issued a ruling along with an interim order suspending the effectiveness of the letter.

On Sunday, the chamber judge of the appellate division, Justice Farah Mahbub, ruled that the High Court's suspension order would remain in force. It paves the way for the BCB election to be held on October 6 amid a cloud of controversy, including manipulation and interference

Aminul explained he had issued the letter as he had not received sufficient names of cricketers or organisers from the country's districts and divisions.

"I want to clarify one thing. There was a writ against my letter," Aminul said. "The letters that were addressed to me as the BCB president had mentioned clearly the three important areas in the BCB election. The chairman of the district or divisional sports body, who is usually the district or divisional administrator, has to sign it. Since these sports bodies don't exist now, there are ad-hoc committees which must have a cricketer and an organiser in the body.

"When these lists reached me, I saw only three [districts/divisions] qualified [in the criteria]. Shariatpur and Jamalpur were among those that qualified. So we couldn't do an election with three individuals. I was forced to send the letter [on September 18], based on the constitution. Thereafter, there was a writ against the letter. It was cleared today. This election is such that a lot of things came against my name. I want to defend myself [by saying] that I was always within the constitution."

Aminul also ruled out government influence or interference and said that the country's sports adviser was trying to "ensure a fair election".

"I don't remember exactly when I said that the sports adviser requested me [to participate in the elections]. The sports adviser always helped me during my tenure [as BCB president]. I want to thank him for it," Aminul said. "He is a person at the ministerial level but I know that he spent night and day, going to different places so that we can have a fair election and we can form a good board.

"I didn't think there was any influence. I feel I need to continue for Bangladesh cricket. If anyone feels I am not good enough, I am ready to leave any time."

Aminul Islam was named BCB president in May • BCB

Faruque's return has come as a surprise, as he reportedly had a falling out with the country's sports ministry. He then became a BCB councillor, which was also controversial as he had sent his nomination form a few hours after the deadline. Aminul said that if he gets re-elected as president on Monday, he will have zero tolerance against conflict of interest, a problem that has plagued the BCB for years.

Aminul, at the start of his BCB presidency on May 30, had said his term was going to be a "quick T20 innings". At the end of his tenure [on October 5], he used another cricketing term to describe his experience.