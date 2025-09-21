BCB elections on October 6; Tamim accuses board president of 'interference'

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections will be held on October 6, the board's election commission announced on Sunday. The general members body, known as the councillors, will elect 23 of the 25 board directors, and the BCB president will be elected from that pool of 25 to serve a four-year term.

The announcement was made less than an hour after former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal accused BCB president Aminul Islam of "interference" in the election process.

Tamim, who recently announced he was standing for election, held a press conference in Dhaka along with several other aspirants and former BCB directors. He said Aminul's signed letter, dated September 18, instructing the country's sports secretary that he has extended the deadline for nomination submission, was a unilateral decision taken by the board president.

"The election commission is in charge since their appointment, which in this case was from September 6," Tamim said. "The BCB president extended the deadline for nomination submission twice. The deadlines for submitting nominations were first set for September 17. He extended it to September 19, and then September 22. The second extension was signed off by the president himself, which is highly irregular. The BCB's chief executive is supposed to send out these letters, but he didn't issue the letter for the second extension. The president signed off the letter."

Tamim alleged the BCB's constitution was violated when the board representatives from the country's eight divisions and 64 districts were nominated by an ad-hoc committee, rather than seasoned sports organisers being nominated. "Typically, in districts and divisions, those involved in sports can nominate councillors through the district administration. This has been the practice for many years. But this time, an ad-hoc committee was formed and only its approval would be valid for nominations.

"It isn't mentioned in the BCB's constitution. Moreover, we have seen people being removed from or added to the ad-hoc committee at will. If elections are conducted this way, it is no longer an election but a selection. Elections should be open and fair for everyone."

Tamim urged the authorities to respect the original councillors' list. "I hope that those declared as councillors on September 17 remain unchanged. There should be no modifications. Cricket must remain for everyone - not for a specific person or group. I hope the election is impartial and free from interference."

According to the election schedule, the draft voter list will be published on September 22, followed by the final list on September 25.