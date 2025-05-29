Faruque Ahmed removed as BCB president

Faruque Ahmed is no longer the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president after the country's sports ministry removed him as its representative on the BCB's board of directors.

The ministry issued a statement on Thursday evening after it received a no-confidence motion against Faruque signed by eight BCB directors.

"In light of the no-confidence letter sent by eight BCB directors against Faruque Ahmed, and the report presented by the fact-finding committee about the BPL, his nomination as the representative of the National Sports Council (sports ministry) has been cancelled," the statement from Bangladesh's sports ministry said.

Faruque was one of two directors nominated by the sport ministry to the BCB's board of directors. He was made director on August 21 last year and elected BCB president the same day. His tenure lasted nine months and eight days.

The directors who signed the no-confidence motion - though there is no room for one in the BCB constitution - were Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, Mahbubul Anam, Kazi Inam Ahmed, Fahim Sinha, Salahuddin Chowdhury, Iftikhar Rahman, Saifur Alam Swapan Chowdhury and Manjur Alam. Former Bangladesh captain Akram Khan was the only board director - apart from Faruque himself - who didn't sign the letter.

The directors accused Faruque of autocratic leadership and constitutional violations. They pointed towards clause 14-B of the BCB's constitution, which requires approval of the board of directors when hiring or sacking coaches. Faruque, the letter said, dismissed Chandika Hathurusingha in October without informing the board of directors. They also claim Faruque didn't perform due diligence when approving BPL franchises Durbar Rajshahi and Chittagong Kings in the 2024-25 season.

"Capable professionals have been overlooked while loyalty and personal allegiance have been rewarded," the letter read. "He is neither working for the development of Bangladesh cricket nor respecting the spirit of democratic governance."

One of the BCB directors told ESPNcricinfo that Faruque had ignored the rest of the board directors by delaying the formation of the new sub-committees. He said Faruque's focus on running for the BCB elections later this year was another reason why they had lost confidence in him.