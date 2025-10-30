Flintoff: 'We're all in this together' as England Lions begin Ashes shadow mission

Andrew Flintoff played for England in just one Ashes tour, standing in as captain for the injured Michael Vaughan in 2006-07, as Australia regained the urn with a 5-0 drubbing. This winter, 19 years on, he returns in a different role, as head coach of the Lions , and with far more optimism.

Arriving in Perth on Monday, Flintoff's charges will be sparring partners with England as they look to regain the urn for the first time since 2015. They will provide vital opposition in the sole warm-up match at Lilac Hill, a three-day match ahead of the series opener at Optus Stadium on November 21, before embarking on their own tour which runs parallel to the first two Tests.

"I think it's exciting all round," Flintoff tells ESPNcricinfo at Loughborough, where the Lions have been training in an outdoor tent on pitches tailored to replicate those in Australia. "A couple of injuries and there might be opportunities.

"Even for everyone, going to Australia for an Ashes year? Alright, you're not at the same venues, but you're going to be in and around Perth for the first Test. In Brisbane for the second. You're going to experience the atmosphere being in Australia, all the hype around it.

"I must admit, when I went and it didn't go well, it was a bit of a shock. It was completely different to anything. But these lads are going to experience all these things, and they're going to have the opportunity to practice with the England lads. Me included - I'm going to have a good day at the Ashes and watch England play. It's all good."

The Lions' fixtures, by design, will also offer those who miss out on Test selection time in the middle, should it be required. Four-day matches against a CA XI and Australia A begin a day after the start of the Perth and Brisbane Tests, with a fixture against a Prime Minister's XI sandwiched in between.

This is not the first time the Lions have shadowed England at the start of a major series. Next year, a red-ball series has been organised in South Africa ahead of next winter's tour which features Tests, ODIs and T20Is. It is a continuation of more joined-up thinking throughout the national pathway, with the Lions now more of a bridge than ever before. It is something Rob Key was quick to reinforce when he took on men's managing director duties at the start of the 2022 summer.

Ed Barney has been the ECB's performance director since 2023 • England & GB Hockey

"There's a deep connection from top to bottom," says Ed Barney, who followed Mo Bobat as men's performance director in December 2023, a year before Flintoff became Lions head coach. "All credit to Keysy; he's not a big process man, and I dont think he'd mind us talking to that too much. But one of the things he does believe in is alignment in terms of philosophy ... playing philosophy.

"There's a natural level of alignment between Brendon McCullum , Fred and Michael Yardy (Under-19 coach), fundamentally. Some of the skills and attributes that we value and go after, and the understanding of international cricket. That's unique in international elite sport."

"We're all in this together, aren't we?" adds Flintoff. "We want the best for English cricket.

"I look at the way England operate and I feel so fortunate to be involved in it, with Keysy, Baz, Ben [Stokes] and now Harry [Brook]. It's a culture which I think is the right way to go about it. It's all about expression, fun, backing each other, creating an environment, but underpinned from hard work.

"Let's be honest, I tried it every which way as a player. But it was no secret that the way it worked best was hard work, from a physical point of view, from a practice point of view, and also enjoying it. That should never be underestimated. I want these lads to enjoy playing cricket."

Flintoff and Barney have complementary experiences. The former was one of England's most talismanic cricketers, the latter worked as performance director for England and Great Britain hockey, and was previously at the ECB from 2010 and 2013 as a talent indentification scientist.

"Ed's not from a cricket background, but he's got an understanding of cricket," says Flintoff. Barney interjects: "I've got a PhD in cricket, mate."

"Have you?" comes the reply. "I've got an MBE".

Their combination has seen a re-imagining of what the Lions should - and could - be. While previously seen nominally as "England A" - the next-best set of players in the country - it is now a hybrid entity, dexterous enough to facilitate the differing needs of a variety of cricketers.

Eddie Jack is one of the 'high potential' fast bowlers within the Lions set-up • Getty Images

While the majority of the Ashes squad have been training in New Zealand alongside the ongoing white-ball series, Bashir, Ollie Pope and Matthew Potts have been in the UK with the Lions. Woakes, having retired from international cricket earlier this month, was on hand this week to do some coaching.

At the other end of the spectrum, there are "high potential" picks and those fresh to the set-up. Six-foot-four quick Eddie Jack features, having come close to joining the full squad in the build-up to the Headingley Test against India before an injury crisis at Hampshire scuppered those plans. Somerset's precocious 17-year-old batter Thomas Rew is an early graduate of the U19s. Glamorgan's Asa Tribe , with five ODIs and 26 T20Is for Jersey, is getting his first exposure to the pathway.

Crossover with established talent and up-and-comers is encouraged, even on the fly. During one session in the Loughborough tent earlier this month, Kent and England U19 batter Ben Dawkins , who attends the university, was given a surprise hour-and-a-half-long net against Stokes and Wood as part of their Ashes preparations.

The malleability of the set-up is held up as a strength, and Flintoff takes pride in the way it has boosted the careers of up-and-coming fast bowlers. Baker and Jack, for instance, were handed first-class debuts by the Lions before they had represented Hampshire in the format. Similarly, Mitchell Stanley's bowling workload increased from 32 overs in 2024 to 331 in 2025 (all formats and miscellaneous matches). Stanley finished the season by taking 11 wickets for Lancashire against Kent, made up of his first two first-class five-wicket hauls. All three are part of the ECB's pace project, established last year to mould the next tranche of quicks.

"One of the nice things about this job is you give someone their first-class debut in Australia, he takes wickets and then there's the pride when he makes his England debut," says Flintoff of Baker.

Matthew Fisher is one of the quicks who will be on stand-by for the Ashes • SLC

"Eddie Jack, we gave him his debut (against India A) and he gets Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Dhruv Jurel and Nithish Kumar Reddy. This is a lad that had never played red-ball.

"Mitch Stanley, I saw him bowl in the nets at Old Trafford when they signed him a few years ago. He was off a few paces and I thought, 'wow, look at this'. Then he goes back to Lancashire and takes 11-for. It makes you think, 'maybe we are doing something right here'."

Barney goes deeper on Stanley as a testament to the program: "That's an exceptional win in terms of what Lancashire have been able to do and our ability to work collaboratively with them off the back of Australia (at the start of the year). Sitting down and mapping out a plan and seeing that play through."

As ever, collaboration with the counties is a must. A meeting with the respective directors of cricket in London three weeks ago was used as a debrief of how the summer panned out, sharing notes and future plans. After Australia, the Lions head to India for a spin camp that will also feature fast bowlers, before a white-ball series against Pakistan Shaheens in Abu Dhabi that coincides with several counties also being in the UAE for their pre-seasons.

It is no secret that there has been a degree of conflict between the county game and the ECB's high-performance aims, the current example being the mooted binning-off of the Kookaburra ball, originally introduced in the County Championship to promote fast bowling. Barney believes the Lions can facilitate a healthier relationship between the two.

"County cricket is where it's played," says Flintoff. "But to play international cricket is different. We're trying to fill that gap, whether it's using the Kookaburra ball more. Playing on different surfaces. Spin camps where Kumar Sangakkara comes down. Going to Australia where the ball bounces a lot more, and giving them games for what they might face playing for England."

Barney adds: "The reality is, the domestic game has a choice to make, as to whether it wants to align itself with producing future international players, or whether it wants to be more orientated towards a product that is recognised and valued by the game or the membership.

"Lions cricket can adapt and, to a certain extent, respond to that. I don't think it's a problem at all. What we want to have is some consistency of contact time, so we'll talk to these guys about how this is not just an Australia tour, this is a six-month period where we want to work with you consistently."

At the turn of the year, the focus turns to limited-overs cricket with a view to 2027's ODI World Cup, as England look to reinvigorate their ailing white-ball fortunes.

Amid the cultivation of new talent, there will be an eye on three crucial player types - spinners, finishers and seam-bowling allrounders for all formats. The ECB have depth charts on all of them, with Yorkshire allrounder Matthew Revis put forward as an example of the kind of player they are looking to challenge and grow.

"There are a multitude of skills and areas we are wanting to succession plan well for," says Barney. "Whether that is power-hitting and finishing with the white ball and players who are able to thrive in that role for 2027. Who is Adil Rashid's successor? Or Liam Dawson from a left-arm point of view?

"There is a real orientation to who are our pace-bowling allrounders in the future, both in red-ball and white-ball cricket. Revis has got some real strength to his batting, where can we get his bowling to?"