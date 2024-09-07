Andrew Flintoff appointed as England Lions men's head coach

Andrew Flintoff' s rise through the coaching ranks continues after he was announced as the new England men's Lions head coach.

Flintoff, who played 79 Tests for England, will begin his new role in October, leading the Lions to South Africa before Christmas, then to Australia in January for a red-ball tour that will act as a fact-finding mission ahead of the 2025-26 Ashes. Next summer, the Lions will also host India A and Zimbabwe. Flintoff will be involved in performance planning, player development reviews with counties, team selection and player appraisals, and will combine this with his existing role as head coach of Northern Superchargers in the Men's Hundred.

The role will be Flintoff's most demanding since returning to cricket in 2023, when he re-emerged to public life following a horrific car crash while filming an episode of Top Gear in December 2022. The 46-year-old talked openly about this challenging period of his life in the second series of his BBC documentary, Field of Dreams, which aired its final episode on Tuesday.

With the help of close friend and men's managing director Rob Key, Flintoff has assumed several consultancy roles with the national team and went on to work as an assistant coach during the 2023 tour of the Caribbean and the T20 World Cup. He is currently on the staff for the third Test against Sri Lanka at the Kia Oval and presented Josh Hull with his maiden Test cap on Friday morning.

This summer, Flintoff was appointed head coach of Northern Superchargers, who narrowly missed out on a top-three finish in the men's Hundred on Net Run Rate. The fact that he had been fast-tracked for a high-profile job that had not been publicly advertised, however, raised awkward questions about the ECB's recruitment processes . In a statement released on Saturday regarding the Lions head coach role, which was advertised, the ECB stated: "Flintoff emerged as the standout candidate from a pool of high-calibre applicants."

"I'm incredibly excited to take on this role with the England Lions," Flintoff said. "It's a fantastic opportunity to work with some of the best up-and-coming talent in the country and to help shape the future of the men's game. The Lions programme has always been a vital stepping stone for players pushing for international success, and I'm honoured to be part of that journey.

"The future of the game in England is in excellent health. There is a wealth of talent emerging, and I'm looking forward to helping these players reach their full potential. Whether these players are pushing for England selection or finding their feet in Lions cricket, I have no doubt that the Lions programme will offer a real point of difference in their development. It's an exciting time for English cricket, and I'm passionate about inspiring the next generation to take the sport forward. We've got a strong foundation, and I believe we can create something truly special."

ECB men's performance director Ed Barney said: "We are thrilled to welcome Andrew Flintoff into this key role. Andrew stood out thanks to his inspirational leadership, coaching expertise, and deep understanding of the game. His vision aligns very closely with the playing style and identity that has been fostered with England Men under Brendon McCullum and this appointment contributes to a truly exciting outlook for the future of English cricket.