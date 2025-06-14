Angelo Mathews: 'I lost a lot of hair during my captaincy'

Ahead of his final Test, Angelo Mathews looks back at a long, eventful career, in which he lost some of his hair, had a coach make public comments about his weight, and he led Sri Lanka to some of their most famous victories.

In the first few years of your international career, it felt like you were a little bulletproof. You'd captained age-group teams, and suddenly you were the dynamic young allrounder in one of the greatest Sri Lanka teams that ever was. What do you remember of that start?

I'd like to start off by thanking the Almighty, and then my parents, my wife, my kids, my siblings - everyone who has sacrificed a lot for me. Starting from school, I got every opportunity to study and excel in sports. I'm very thankful to my college, all my teachers, past presidents, rectors, my coaches from under-13 to first XI.

I got those opportunities, and then I was able to excel and get myself to achieve the target of any cricketer's dream - playing for the national team. I was suddenly called up to a team that I used to watch on TV. Those were my heroes. The next minute I'm with them, getting myself ready to play again. I was shocked. But the seniors helped me feel at home.

You're sitting here a much wiser man. How do you feel about the Angelo of that early era who was playing ridiculous amounts of cricket as an allrounder? Do you think about missed opportunities to set yourself up for a sustainable peak, or do you judge yourself with a bit more kindness?

I didn't actually think about my workload management. As I said, I've seen a stat where from 2010 to 2015 I have played the most number of games in the entire world. So that speaks for itself.

I would say the only other regret I have in my career is that I couldn't achieve the 10,000-run mark. But every other thing, I've given my best in every situation. I've tried to win games for my country in every situation. Giving 100% to your team in every single game is another thing, so I was wanting to play all three formats and contribute with bat, ball, and in the field, in every single game. I was absolutely going for it.

Obviously, I could have done things better. It was in 2018 that I sat down with Dilshan Fonseka (men's team trainer) and looked at the amount of injuries that I had. He told me that my body couldn't bear it. So I changed everything - the way I eat, my lifestyle, and my training.

The Headingley Test was one of the highlights of Angelo Mathews' career • AFP

We'll get to how you changed things up a bit later, but ahead of your final Test, I wanted to also talk to you about what most people remember as maybe your greatest Test innings - the 160 in Headingley. This was at your very peak…

That was one of the standouts in my career, I would say. I remember quite a few innings where I was also surprised with how well I batted, and that is definitely one of the innings. That England tour was a very heated competition between the two teams, especially starting from the one-dayers where they were targeting me as the captain. I took that energy and I transferred it into my focus and performances and that helped me play that aggressive sort of cricket. I'm pretty happy with what we did on that tour, as a team, and for me as a cricketer and captain.

The young Angelo was very cool, calm and collected. That England tour was when we saw a bit of grumpiness come in…

It all started with that mankading incident in the one-dayers. I'd say we'd given them enough warnings, especially in the previous game, where they were stealing quite a few runs. Both teams were grumpy. The laws weren't that strict [on player behaviour] back then, so we exchanged a lot of words.

You were doing a lot of things for this team at the time, though. You were captaining. You were expected to finish games with the bat, but you were also playing match-saving innings. You were opening the bowling in limited-overs games, and also playing a role with the ball in Tests. And you were quite young - did it feel unfair to be loaded with so much responsibility?

No, every single captain goes through this. I've lost a lot of hair during the tenure. Not many captains have a lot of hair left. Whether you're captaining Sri Lanka or wherever, there's always that added responsibility. Everyone is watching you, everyone is waiting to hear from you. So that sometimes can be a bit of a pain, but I enjoyed it. Sometimes I did feel like I wanted to give up. But then I said to myself, 'You've been given this opportunity. Try and take the team to another level.'

In 2018, something extremely unusual happened to you. You essentially got called fat by coach Chandika Hathurusingha, in one of the most insulting ways, and you were dropped from the team you had been asked to resume captaincy of. Does that still make you angry?

No, I think you shouldn't be holding on to things. You need to learn to let go. You don't need to react. I've been brought up in a way where my parents and in my school, everyone has taught me to understand and then respect people. Later, things got a bit too ugly. Let's say, whatever, whoever said about me, I didn't really care because I know people have their own opinions.

Angelo Mathews celebrated his Test hundred at Basin Reserve with a set of push-ups • Getty Images

But you did react at the time, and it was putting obvious pressure on you. When you hit a hundred at the Basin Reserve, you did push ups to almost defy the coach who was calling you unfit…

Whatever the selectors and the coach decide is out of my control, so I was just trying to control what was in my control. In the heat of the moment, I did some push-ups, and I did react. But I didn't want to react like that without performing.

Another fun little moment came in that 2019 ODI World Cup match against West Indies, when you hadn't bowled in months, even in the nets, but offered to make up the overs right at the end of the game. And you ended up taking a wicket!

chuckles I hadn't bowled in about six months, but I knew [captain] Dimuth Karunaratne was running out of options because all our top bowlers were finishing their quota of overs. And then I said to Dimuth, bowl our best bowlers for now and try and get this wicket. If in case, if they don't get out and if you're stuck with a couple of overs, I can still bowl you those two overs.

Unfortunately the quota was finished with our best bowlers, and then I had to eventually roll my arm over. I think the experience paid off. I knew I couldn't bowl onto Nicholas Pooran's legs because he was so strong - he was just picking everything up from his legs and hitting it over the boundaries. So I knew that I had to go wider to him, and then I just went wide to him, and he just nicked it.

"Fitness plays a major part nowadays because of the volume of cricket that we play. I understand the value of being fit. I just want to encourage the younger generation to keep pushing." Angelo Mathews

You've also spoken about reorganising your relationship with food around 2018. Is that something you wish you did earlier?

I'd say yes, but then all the way until 2018, I was playing all three formats and didn't really have the opportunity of being able to block out time for just training. You need at least six to eight weeks for that. Once I started getting injured constantly, I thought I needed to slow things down and think of what I actually needed to do rather than just playing. That's when that meeting with Dilshan happened. I was doing a lot of static training, but needed to change to a lot of functional training. I made that change and feel absolutely brilliant.

After being called fat for several years, you're now posting shirtless mirror selfies with your abs popping in your mid to late 30s. That's got to feel good…

laughs Yes, I'm feeling good. I just want to inspire the younger generation. Fitness plays a major part nowadays because of the volume of cricket that we play. I understand the value of being fit. I just want to encourage the younger generation to keep pushing.

We got some very grumpy moments from you late in your career too. I'm thinking of that heated press conference where you went all out against Bangladesh after you got timed out…

I think that was one of the times that I did speak quite a lot because I was angry and I felt disappointed. I hadn't done anything wrong. When I showed the video to the match referee and the umpires post-game, they realised it and said sorry. But that was a very crucial game for us and I felt like I was targeted. I don't know what prompted them to appeal.

I felt that the umpires should have got involved a little bit more. I certainly didn't cross the two-minute mark when I went to the crease. It was obvious that my helmet broke at the time and not before I walked into the ground. So it was a fair reason for me to get angry.

Any Sri Lankan player, and particularly someone who has captained as long as you, has many off-field battles to fight through their career as well. Any battles that stick out?

There was one phase where some of the past cricketers were coming out and saying unnecessary stuff [about corruption] without evidence. That really hurt the entire team. You shouldn't drag the players into it. I just urge them to produce evidence in front of everyone, but don't just say things for the sake of it, because it tarnishes the team's reputation. This was around 2018 , when the big allegations were happening and the ICC had started an investigation in Sri Lanka, and they went through the entire team. It was a very disturbing thing for everyone.

There will always be attempts to topple the administration, and that's not our business. But they shouldn't be dragging players into it.

Now, there is a bill passed anyway (Sri Lanka has criminalised sports fixing), so if someone talks rubbish we can raise it according to the law. Back then we didn't have anything.

Are you glad that bill has passed?

Yes, because it stops the rubbish that people say. If they want to say something and have evidence, then no problem.

Moving back to your cricket, are there any parts of your record you look at now and are especially proud of?

To finish third on the list of Sri Lanka's Test run-scorers , behind two of the greatest that have ever played for Sri Lanka (Kumar Sangakkara and Mahela Jayawardene) - that makes me really proud. I know there is regret about 10,000, but I'm happy reaching 8000-odd. Due to injuries I couldn't play a lot of Test cricket as well. But I'm fortunate that despite that, I was able to play 118 Tests.

Dinesh Chandimal, Rangana Herath and Angelo Mathews during a lap of honour after the series win against Australia in 2016 • AFP

You had two truly outstanding Test series wins in your record as captain - 2014 series win in England, and the 3-0 home whitewash against Australia in 2016. Were those your favourites?

Yeah, they're my two top ones. Because winning against England in England is a very tough ask.

Against Australia, wherever you play, it's going to be a challenge. We all know that they are a very strong team. And then to beat them 3-0, when they were number one at the time as well, with a young set of guys, was incredible. Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva were performing, and we were able to complete a whitewash with Rangana Herath leading the bowling.

I know you're available for white-ball cricket for a little while, but you must be thinking of post-retirement life. What does that look like for you?

I haven't decided. Cricket has given me everything. I would like to give back in whatever capacity. I'll still keep playing for a year or two in leagues and other stuff if that comes my way. I feel I can still contribute to the game.