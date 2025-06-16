Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: New beginnings for both teams as WTC restarts in Galle

Big picture: Galle set for spin-heavy scrap
Even before South Africa could fire up the final celebratory braai
after their triumph at Lord's, the new World Test Championship
(WTC) cycle for 2025-27 is set to begin some 9,000 km away in Galle. Sri Lanka
and Bangladesh
, both looking to snap out of extended Test slumps, will kick off the new cycle, however, the looming threat of rain could dictate terms over the next five days.
Sri Lanka return to red-ball cricket four months after a 2-0 home defeat to Australia, also in Galle. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have managed just two international wins
since the start of the year and are visibly short on confidence. Despite fielding a squad with six uncapped players
, Sri Lanka will believe this is an opportunity to get back on track, especially against a side that's just as brittle.
This series also marks the end of an era. Angelo Mathews
will retire from Test cricket after this series, following in the footsteps of Dimuth Karunaratne, who bowed out after the Australia series earlier this year. Sri Lanka's top order collapsed in that series, despite being one of the most productive Test batting units in 2024. Kamindu Mendis
, one of their mainstays last year, has crossed fifty just once since January. To cover their bases, the selectors have brought in four uncapped batters - Lahiru Udara
, Sonal Dinusha
, Pavan Rathnayake
, and Pasindu Sooriyabandara
- all of whom have shown promise in domestic cricket and for Sri Lanka A.
In the spin department, Tharindu Rathnayake
, the ambidextrous spinner with 337 first-class wickets, has earned a call-up, as has Akila Dananjaya
, who could feature in a Test for the first time since 2019. Their main task will be to support Prabath Jayasuriya
, who has carried Sri Lanka's spin attack almost single-handedly in the past year. The fast-bowling department looks steadier, with allrounder Isitha Wijesundara
and Kasun Rajitha
in the running to make the XI.
For Bangladesh, the concerns run just as deep. After splitting a Test series against Zimbabwe in April, their top-order remains erratic. Captain Najmul Hossain Shanto
has just two half-centuries in his last ten Tests, while Mushfiqur Rahim
hasn't passed fifty in his last 13 innings. Though Shadman Islam
and Anamul Haque
shared a century stand against Zimbabwe, neither has delivered consistently. With no reserve openers in the squad, Shanto may be pushed to open if needed. Mominul Haque
has struggled to convert starts, and Mehidy Hasan Miraz
- despite his issues with the short ball - remains their leading run-scorer in recent Tests.
Spin will be central to Bangladesh's hopes in Galle, with Mehidy and Taijul Islam
leading the charge. They're backed up by Nayeem Hasan
and uncapped left-arm spinner Hasan Murad
. Ebadot Hossain
returns to the squad for the first time in two years, while Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana offer pace options to complement an attack picked for the spin-friendly conditions.
Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Tests have often lacked drama, with one side dominating. But with both teams rebuilding and their batting misfiring in 2024, this one might be more competitive. In the end, as always in Galle, it may just come down to which spin attack holds up better.
Form guide
Sri Lanka: LLLLW (last five Tests, most recent first)
Bangladesh: WLWLL
In the spotlight: Dinesh Chandimal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz
Dinesh Chandimal
was excellent in 2024. He hit two fifties against Australia in February, followed by solid returns in domestic first-class cricket and a brief PSL stint last month. Batting at his new position at No. 3, Chandimal remains a key threat. He averages 67.06 in 12 Tests
against Bangladesh, with five centuries.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
was Bangladesh's standout performer in the Zimbabwe series, scoring a century and taking five wickets in their Chattogram win
, after a ten-wicket haul
in the Sylhet Test. One of Bangladesh's few consistent players over the past two years, he has grown into the allrounder's role in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. In Sri Lanka, he'll shoulder added responsibility with the ball in spin-friendly conditions.
Team news: Three spinners each?
Sri Lanka have to make four changes from the side that played against Australia in February. Karunaratne has retired, Lahiru Kumara is injured while they have dropped Ramesh Mendis and Nishan Peiris. There could be a debut for Udara, while Tharindu and Dananjaya could form a three-man spin attack with Jayasuriya.
Sri Lanka (likely): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Tharindu Rathnayake, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Asitha Fernando
Bangladesh are unlikely to fiddle with their top and middle order positions. They could tinker with their bowling attack by including three spinners, which will leave them with just the one pace bowling option. There's a slight concern around Mehidy, though, since he was reported to have a fever.
Bangladesh (likely): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Hasan Murad 11 Hasan Mahmud
Pitch and conditions: Rain threat looms
Spinners consumed wickets in Galle where both the Sri Lanka-Australia Tests were played earlier this year. But in between that there have also been two 600-plus first-innings totals over the last nine months. Pitches are likely to be conducive to slow bowling in this Test too. There's rain forecast on all five days in Galle.
Stats and trivia: Galle and spin