Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh: New beginnings for both teams as WTC restarts in Galle

Big picture: Galle set for spin-heavy scrap

Even before South Africa could fire up the final celebratory braai after their triumph at Lord's, the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle for 2025-27 is set to begin some 9,000 km away in Galle. Sri Lanka and Bangladesh , both looking to snap out of extended Test slumps, will kick off the new cycle, however, the looming threat of rain could dictate terms over the next five days.

Sri Lanka return to red-ball cricket four months after a 2-0 home defeat to Australia, also in Galle. Bangladesh, meanwhile, have managed just two international wins since the start of the year and are visibly short on confidence. Despite fielding a squad with six uncapped players , Sri Lanka will believe this is an opportunity to get back on track, especially against a side that's just as brittle.

Prabath Jayasuriya was the third-highest wicket-taker among spinners in the last WTC cycle • AFP/Getty Images

Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Tests have often lacked drama, with one side dominating. But with both teams rebuilding and their batting misfiring in 2024, this one might be more competitive. In the end, as always in Galle, it may just come down to which spin attack holds up better.

Form guide Sri Lanka: LLLLW (last five Tests, most recent first)

Bangladesh: WLWLL

In the spotlight: Dinesh Chandimal and Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Dinesh Chandimal was excellent in 2024. He hit two fifties against Australia in February, followed by solid returns in domestic first-class cricket and a brief PSL stint last month. Batting at his new position at No. 3, Chandimal remains a key threat. He averages was excellent in 2024. He hit two fifties against Australia in February, followed by solid returns in domestic first-class cricket and a brief PSL stint last month. Batting at his new position at No. 3, Chandimal remains a key threat. He averages 67.06 in 12 Tests against Bangladesh, with five centuries.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz was Bangladesh's standout performer in the Zimbabwe series, scoring a century and taking five wickets in their was Bangladesh's standout performer in the Zimbabwe series, scoring a century and taking five wickets in their Chattogram win , after a ten-wicket haul in the Sylhet Test. One of Bangladesh's few consistent players over the past two years, he has grown into the allrounder's role in Shakib Al Hasan's absence. In Sri Lanka, he'll shoulder added responsibility with the ball in spin-friendly conditions.

Mehidy will shoulder the allrounder's responsibility, but will he be match-fit? • AFP/Getty Images

Team news: Three spinners each?

Sri Lanka have to make four changes from the side that played against Australia in February. Karunaratne has retired, Lahiru Kumara is injured while they have dropped Ramesh Mendis and Nishan Peiris. There could be a debut for Udara, while Tharindu and Dananjaya could form a three-man spin attack with Jayasuriya.

Sri Lanka (likely): 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Tharindu Rathnayake, 9 Prabath Jayasuriya, 10 Akila Dananjaya, 11 Asitha Fernando

Bangladesh are unlikely to fiddle with their top and middle order positions. They could tinker with their bowling attack by including three spinners, which will leave them with just the one pace bowling option. There's a slight concern around Mehidy, though, since he was reported to have a fever.

Bangladesh (likely): 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Mominul Haque, 4 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Jaker Ali (wk), 7 Mehidy Hasan Miraz, 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Hasan Murad 11 Hasan Mahmud

Pitch and conditions: Rain threat looms

Spinners consumed wickets in Galle where both the Sri Lanka-Australia Tests were played earlier this year. But in between that there have also been two 600-plus first-innings totals over the last nine months. Pitches are likely to be conducive to slow bowling in this Test too. There's rain forecast on all five days in Galle.

