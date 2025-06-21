Sri Lanka salvage draw in Mathews' farewell Test

Sri Lanka 485 (Nissanka 187, Kamindu 87, Nayeem 5-121, Mahmud 3-74) and 72 for 4 (Nissanka 24, Taijul 3-23, Nayeem 1-29) drew with Bangladesh 495 (Mushfiqur 163, Shanto 148, Litton 90, Asitha 4-86, M Rathnayake 3-39) and 285 for 6 decl (Shanto 125*, Shadman 76, Rahim 49, T Rathnayake 3-102)

Sri Lanka batted out 32 overs in the final session and ensured that the first Test in Galle ended in a draw. But it wasn't a result without minor jeopardy, as Sri Lanka lost four wickets on the way before Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis shut up shop for good.

The teams shook hands with five overs left to play in the day, with the pair having played out 53 balls in their partnership. But reflection later on might leave Bangladesh with the one hanging question - could they have declared sooner?

But despite Taijul and Nayeem Hasan 's best efforts, it was clear the remaining six wickets would not fall before the 37 overs were up. But what if Bangladesh had a further 13 overs to play?

Najmul Hossain Shanto celebrates his hundred • AFP/Getty Images

Valid question, but one we may never get an answer to. As things panned out, Bangladesh added 48 runs in 11 overs in the post-lunch session after a roughly two-and-a-half hour rain interruption. Sri Lanka were set a target of 296 off 37 overs - at a required rate of eight an over - if they wanted to steal an unlikely win.

Those 37 overs might have been more, but the primary goal of Bangladesh continuing to bat after the rain break seemed to be for Najmul Hossain Shanto getting to his second century of the game - it was the third instance of a Bangladeshi batter scoring two centuries in the same Test, and the second time Shanto had accomplished the feat.

It took 50 deliveries after the restart for Shanto to get to the milestone, during which Bangladesh had scored just 19 runs and lost the wickets of Litton Das and Jaker Ali - both succumbing to the growing turn on offer, and frustration with defensive lines down leg. In the next 16 balls though, Bangladesh ransacked 28 - including a trio of sixes from Shanto down the ground off the spinners.

That those runs had come as the pitch had begun to take some pretty extravagant turn, likely down to the moisture trapped under the covers, made them even more impressive. But it also served to bring into a more critical light the pace at which Bangladesh had proceeded at the start of the day.

Bangladesh led by 247 when rain forced a break • AFP/Getty Images

In the hour and a bit in the morning session before the rains came, Bangladesh had seemed content to plod along at a session run rate of just 3.15. Conventional wisdom would have indicated the need for a minimum of two sessions to bowl Sri Lanka out, and with Bangladesh no doubt wanting a lead in excess of 300 - a run rate of five or more seemed to be the call of the day. But with Sri Lanka also happy to set defensive fields, Bangladesh - who have a had a very lean period in Tests as of late - had no desire to put valuable World Test Championship points at risk.

In hindsight, maybe even with a lead of 247 - which is what they had by the break - the early declaration might have still been the correct option. There were 50 overs in total to play at that point, and there's little doubt Bangladesh would have liked every one of those available to them by the end of play.

Taijul and Nayeem certainly would have, with both utilising the now stricken Galle surface much better than their Lankan counterparts. Taijul in particular was proving a handful, threatening both edges - as highlighted by the wickets of Mathews and Chandimal. The former was caught bat-pad following an arm-ball that took the inside edge and popped up to silly point; the latter had one rip past his forward defence and peg off stump.

Earlier he had seen Lahiru Udara advancing and dragged one shorter to zip it past the edge and have him stumped. Nayeem, meanwhile, had Nissanka playing early to one, and chipping it to short midwicket.