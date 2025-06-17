Matches (9)
1st Test, Galle, June 17 - 21, 2025, Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka
Bangladesh FlagBangladesh
(14.4 ov) 39/1
Sri Lanka FlagSri Lanka

Day 1 - Session 1: Bangladesh chose to bat.

Current RR: 2.65
 • Min. Ov. Rem: 74.2
 • Last 10 ov (RR): 34/0 (3.40)
Bangladesh opt to bat; Udara and Tharindu debut for SL

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Bangladesh's highest run-scorer in the previous WTC cycle, missed out owing to a fever

Madushka Balasuriya
17-Jun-2025 • 1 hr ago
Dhananjaya de Silva and his team-mates at a training session, Galle, January 27, 2025

Milan Rathnayake, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama and Dhananjaya de Silva at a training session  •  Sri Lanka Cricket

Toss Bangladesh opt to bat vs Sri Lanka
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bat first in Galle against Sri Lanka, on what, at first glance, looks to be a fairly batting friendly surface. This two-Test series is the first of the new World Test Championship cycle.
Najmul Hossain Shanto spoke of wanting to get the best of the batting conditions, and making use of the spinners in the fourth innings. However, he won't have the services of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, their highest run-getter of the last WTC cycle, owing to fever.
Dhananjaya de Silva said he would have batted first as well, while also paying tribute to "one of the greatest" Angelo Mathews, who will be playing his final Test.
In terms of team news, both sides have gone for two seamers and two spinners. Sri Lanka meanwhile are handing out two debuts, with top-order batter Lahiru Udara and ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake named in the lineup.
As for the weather, the news isn't the greatest. There was rain overnight, and even if it didn't impact the scheduled start of player the expectation is that there could be stoppages throughout the day - and indeed throughout the Test.
Sri Lanka: 1 Pathum Nissanka, 2 Lahiru Udara, 3 Dinesh Chandimal, 4 Angelo Mathews, 5 Kamindu Mendis, 6 Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), 7 Kusal Mendis (wk), 8 Milan Rathnayake, 9 Tharindu Rathnayake, 10 Prabath Jayasuriya, 11 Asitha Fernando
Bangladesh: 1 Shadman Islam, 2 Anamul Haque, 3 Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), 4 Mominul Haque, 5 Mushfiqur Rahim, 6 Litton Das (wk), 7 Jaker Ali, 8 Nayeem Hasan, 9 Taijul Islam, 10 Nahid Rana, 11 Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh Innings
Player NameRB
Shadman Islam
not out1451
Anamul Haque
caught010
Mominul Haque
not out2428
Extras(nb 1)
Total39(1 wkt; 14.4 ovs)
<1 / 3>

