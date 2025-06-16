Shanto eyes 'lots of runs in first two or three days' in Galle

Shanto had scored his maiden Test century in the first game during Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka in 2021 - he scored 163 in Pallekele, which remains his highest Test score. This time around, Bangladesh will be playing only their third Test in Galle, the last of which was back in 2017.

In the last five years, batting averages in Galle have diminished as the game has progressed - from 45.64 on the first day to 35.61, 28.53, 28.31 and 20.65 in the subsequent days. Spinners have taken more than 100 wickets each on the third and fourth days of Tests in Galle during this period.

"I have some good memories in Kandy, but I want to take the opportunity in Galle," Shanto said. "Playing spin may be challenging, but there's also a lot of runs in the first two or three days in Galle. We want to take that opportunity. There will be challenges for the batters as spinners take a lot of wickets in this venue. We have to bat well. We are enjoying each other's company despite all the challenges."

Shanto said he is pleased with the combination of players he has in the current Test squad, although Mehidy Hasan Miraz , who reportedly has a fever, remains a doubtful starter against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh will take a last-minute call on the playing XI after confirming whether Mehidy is available.

"Mehidy is still under observation, but his health is improving. A lot depends on his availability," Shanto said. "If he is in the team, we can go into the Test with a good combination. I don't want to reveal where I am going to bat in the Test match. I don't want my opponent to know. We still have a few things up in the air. Miraz is still not fully well.

"I am happy with the Test squad. I think it is also quite positive that we all could agree on this combination. It is a balanced side with enough options for batting and bowling. We can pick the XI depending on the opposition and conditions. We also have to execute our plans by playing good cricket."

Earlier this year, Bangladesh levelled the Test series against Zimbabwe after defeat in the first Test • AFP/Getty Images

Bangladesh's batting struggles are often attributed to the absence of their batting heavyweights, Tamim Iqbal and Shakib Al Hasan. While Tamim has retired from all formats, Shakib could be available just for ODIs. In Tamim's absence, Bangladesh are yet to settle on an opening pair, while Shakib's role as a batter hasn't been totally replaced either. Shanto, though, is hopeful that the current Test players can do their jobs in Sri Lanka.

"They are not in the team for the last two or three years; Shakib bhai and Tamim bhai served Bangladesh cricket for a long time," Shanto said. "But we don't want to think about the past. We have some experienced cricketers in the squad. They will do well here. I hope those in the team will take the team forward."

Bangladesh will be looking to bounce back after having won just two out of ten completed matches across formats so far this year. In February, they exited the Champions Trophy in the group stage, before going down to Zimbabwe in the Sylhet Test in April. Bangladesh then lost back-to-back T20I series against UAE and Pakistan in May-June. Shanto, however, said that the team will take inspiration from their drawn Test series against Zimbabwe, where they bounced back in Chattogram after the defeat in Sylhet.

"We don't want to think too much about the Zimbabwe series. We came back well in that series," Shanto said. "It will motivate the team. We are playing in conditions that many of us have played in the past. We have to play good cricket, especially the batters.