Ebadot Hossain back in Bangladesh squad for SL Tests

Ebadot Hossain returns to the Bangladesh team for the first time in almost two years, after being named in the 16-man squad for the two Tests against Sri Lanka later this month. He has recovered from an ACL surgery after he was injured during an ODI against Afghanistan in July 2023. Litton Das also returns to the Test side after he was given time off during the Zimbabwe series in April.

The selectors, meanwhile, have dropped Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanvir Islam and Tanzim Hasan for the Sri Lanka Tests. Taskin Ahmed couldn't be fit in time for the Test series as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Ebadot's return, however, is good news. He played 27 competitive matches in the 2024-25 season including three first-class matches. He played one of those against the visiting New Zealand A side last month. The 31-year-old Ebadot has taken 42 wickets in 20 Tests so far.

Left-arm spinner Hasan Murad returns to the Test side too, after he was in the squad against South Africa and West Indies last year. Murad played only three first-class matches in the past season, as he was touring with the senior team during the 2024-25 National Cricket League.

Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will kick off the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle. Bangladesh drew their last Test series, against Zimbabwe at home, in April.

Bangladesh are likely to arrive in Sri Lanka on June 13, with their first Test in Galle from June 17. The second Test is at the Singhalese Sports Club Cricket ground in Colombo from June 25. The Tests are followed by three ODIs and three T20Is, with the tour ending on July 16.

IN: Litton Das, Hasan Murad, Ebadot Hossain, Khaled Ahmed

OUT: Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Tanvir Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib