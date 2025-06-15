Ambidextrous spinner Tharindu Rathnayake among six uncapped players in SL squad

Sri Lanka
have rung in the changes, naming six uncapped players in their squad for the first Test against Bangladesh starting June 17 in Galle
.
There's a distinct feeling of a changing of the guard about the 18-man squad announced on Sunday, with this being Angelo Mathews
' final Test
series and Dimuth Karunaratne too no longer around following his retirement earlier this year.
Of the six uncapped players, opening batter Lahiru Udara
, 31, and spin-bowling allrounder Sonal Dinusha
, 24, are carry-overs
from Sri Lanka's last tour against Australia. Udara is primed to step in to the Karunaratne-shaped hole at the top of the order, having had sustained domestic success over several years now - though, notably, it was Oshada Fernando who got the nod in Sri Lanka's most recent Test.
Sadeera Samarawickrama, Jeffrey Vandersay, Nishan Peries and Vishwa Fernando all missed the cut. There was also no room for Nishan Madushka, who had opened the innings - and impressed - for large parts of 2023 and 2024, but has since been overlooked following a tough tour of England last year.
Dinusha, who bowls slow left-arm spin and struck an unbeaten 104 against Afghanistan A in his most recent first-class innings, meanwhile is among those who Sri Lanka will be eyeing as potential replacements for Mathews going forward. His all-round exploits might give him an edge, but the exciting pair of Pasindu Sooriyabandara
, 25, and Pavan Rathnayake
, 22, are arguably the more accomplished batters.
Sri Lanka's batting order, however, largely picks itself right now. Pathum Nissanka, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis and Kusal Mendis are guaranteed to make up six of the top seven, with Oshada and Udara vying for the other opening berth.
On the spin-bowling front, there's a mix of new and old. Akila Dananjaya returns to the Test fold and if picked could be poised to play his first Test in nearly six years. His selection has come about as a direct result of his recent form in domestic cricket, where he's grabbed 37 wickets in his last five first class games, topping the wickets charts
in the National Super League four-day Tournament.
But there could be a debut for the ambidextrous Tharindu Rathnayake
in the offing as well. The 29-year-old is another who has impressed domestically and with Sri Lanka A. His left-arm spin is his strong suit, but he's flat and accurate with his right-arm off breaks as well. Along with his handiness with the bat, it wouldn't be surprising to see Sri Lanka opt for Ratnayake over Dananjaya.
Isitha Wijesundara
is final new face in the squad, a late inclusion in place of Lahiru Kumara who suffered an undisclosed injury in training. Asitha Fernando will lead the line, while Kasun Rajitha has earned a recall following his recent county stint with Essex. Milan Rathnayake rounds out the selections.
Sri Lanka squad: Dhananjaya de Silva (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Kusal Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Rathnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara