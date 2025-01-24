Uncapped Dinusha and Udara included in Sri Lanka squad for Australia Test series

Sonal Dinusha , a 24-year-old left-arm spinning allrounder, has been named in Sri Lanka's Test squad for the two-match series against Australia, which begins in Galle on January 29.

Opening batter Lahiru Udara has also been been included, potentially as cover for Pathum Nissanka , who is racing to be fit for the first Test, after picking up a groin strain while batting during the third ODI against New Zealand in Auckland on January 11.

Captain Dhananjaya de Silva is nursing an injury as well, having retired hurt from a first-class game with a side strain less than two weeks ago.

Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay and offspinner Nishan Peiris make the squad too, with Prabath Jayasuriya to lead the spin attack. On the seam-bowling front, Sri Lanka have four options - Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara, and Milan Rathnayake.

The batting options are as expected, despite the underwhelming tour of South Africa in November and December. Dimuth Karunaratne is set to play his 100th Test in the second Test, with Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, de Silva, and Kusal Mendis likely to make up the remainder of the batting lineup. Sadeera Samarawickrama is in the squad, likely as the spare middle-order batter and keeper.

Dinusha's inclusion comes on the back of both an impressive domestic record and recent form. He's been outstanding with the bat for Colombo Cricket Club over the past few weeks, hitting two first-class hundreds in the last month. He was also among the runs for the Sri Lanka A side in November, against Pakistan A. After 44 first-class matches, he averages 40.08 with the bat and 24.06 with the ball.

Unlike Dinusha, who has never made a Sri Lanka senior squad before, Udara has been a domestic performer for years and has been on the fringes of the team. He is uncapped in Tests, however, though he has played 97 first-class games. He also makes the squad on the back of decent form, having made a 142 and a 65 in his last five innings.

Sri Lanka have no serious hope of making the World Test Championship final, having lost six of the 11 matches they have played in this cycle so far. Australia have won 11 of their 17, with two draws. Australia have all but sealed a spot in the WTC final alongside South Africa, and can only lose it if they incur an unlikely number of over-rate penalty points during the Sri Lanka Tests.

Both Tests will be played in Galle.

Sri Lanka squad for Australia Test series