Matthew Kuhnemann has been cleared to join the Australia Test squad in Sri Lanka after recovering sufficiently following surgery to repair a thumb fracture.

Kuhnemann, the left-arm spinner, had broken his right thumb while playing in the BBL last week, but has been able to bowl in training this week, a Cricket Australia [CA] statement said. He will reach Sri Lanka over the weekend along with Oliver Peake , the young Victorian batter, who has been invited as a development player.

On Thursday, around 24 hours before the latest update, Kuhnemann had said that his surgically repaired thumb was almost pain-free as he bowled, batted and fielded in Brisbane.

Kuhnemann, 28, is a key member of the Australia side for the two Tests in Sri Lanka, with both Tests in Galle on what are expected to be turning pitches. But his tour looked in jeopardy when he was struck on the thumb during Brisbane Heat's game against Hobart Hurricanes last Thursday.

He was driven to the hospital that night by Heat team-mate Daniel Drew, and he had the dislocation put back into place before having surgery the following morning to put a pin in the fracture. His recovery since then has been quick.

At Allan Border Field on Thursday, Kuhnemann bowled eight overs and also batted, facing throwdowns from Heat and Queensland bowling coach Andy Bichel. While fielding, he took a few catches, all overseen by Heat physio Adam Smith.

Kuhnemann is one of three frontline spinners in the Australia squad, alongside Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy, though the squad does have a number of part-timers, Travis Head the best among them.

Steven Smith will lead Australia in the Sri Lanka Test series • Getty Images

Steven Smith , the stand-in captain for the series with regular captain Pat Cummins on paternity leave, was the other injury concern for Australia after he picked up an elbow injury during the BBL. Smith, who has a history of elbow problems, sustained the injury to his right arm, the one he had surgery on in 2019, while throwing in the field for Sydney Sixers in their match against Sydney Thunder last week.

He was also cleared to join the squad at their training camp in Dubai after seeing a specialist about the elbow issue.

The two-match World Test Championship (WTC) series doesn't have much riding on it - though both teams would want it - after Australia won the Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India 3-1 to book their place in the WTC final , where they will take on South Africa.