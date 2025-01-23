Kuhnemann has 'no pain' after batting and bowling; hopes to fly to Sri Lanka

Matthew Kuhnemann says his surgically repaired right thumb is almost pain-free after bowling, batting and fielding in Brisbane on Thursday. He now awaits official clearance to fly to Sri Lanka to join Australia's Test squad just a week after suffering a compound dislocation and fracture while playing in the BBL.

The left-arm orthodox spinner is a key part of Australia's plans for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka, with both Tests in Galle, but his tour looked in severe jeopardy when he was struck on the thumb during Brisbane Heat's five-wicket loss to Hobart Hurricanes last Thursday.

Kuhnemann, 28, was driven to the hospital that night by Heat team-mate Daniel Drew where he had the dislocation put back into place before having surgery the following morning to put a pin in the fracture.

Kuhnemann's recovery, though, has been rapid and he is hopeful he can fly to Sri Lanka after bowling eight overs at Allan Border Field in Brisbane on Thursday. Kuhnemann also batted, facing throw downs from Heat and Queensland bowling coach Andy Bichel. He also took a few catches during the session that was overseen by Heat's team physio Adam Smith.

Speaking to reporters, Kuhnemann said he was feeling good but needed to consult Australia's medical staff in Dubai via a conference call on Thursday evening, where the squad are holding a pre-tour training camp, before being cleared to join them when they fly to Sri Lanka in the next few days.

"Nothing's official yet," Kuhnemann said. "I think it was more about just ticking off the boxes each day this week, and so far it's gone to plan. I'm hoping so, but nothing's come out yet. I'll probably speak to the medical team this afternoon. My bowling, batting and fielding has gone excellent so far. So I'll just relay that message. There's a bit of a time zone difference and hopefully, I can get on the plane over there.

"I'm feeling really good, really grateful with how it sort of progressed in the last week. It's healed really well, and the surgery went excellent. Very fortunate and lucky so far that I'm sort of in a position to be able to bowl and bat and catch a few balls. Everything's gone to plan so far. There's not much pain at all any more, and no pain bowling and batting."

Kuhnemann has had a plastic thumb splint made to protect his right thumb and can wear it in games without needing to remove it as it is on his non-bowling hand. He has worn a similar splint in the past having previously broken the same thumb. He is confident that if a ball is hit back at him with power again, his thumb will withstand any blow.

Matt Kuhnemann could yet feature in the Sri Lanka Tests • BCCI

"This is a conversation I had with the surgeons and doctors and it's really stable now," Kuhnemann said. "It's probably more stable than it was beforehand. I've broken that thumb before and now I've got surgery on it, it's probably in a better state.

"I've played cricket with splints on and I'm very confident, it doesn't affect my bowling or batting and fielding. If anything, I'm probably more confident in the field, because you've got something on your finger."

He said he would have no fear if a ball came at him in the field. "No, not at all," Kuhnemann said. "That's cricket in general. Balls have been hit back at me a lot harder, and I've been fine. So this is one of those freak incidents that it's hit probably the exact spot it had to for it to cause some damage. I've already caught some balls. Andy Bichel's already thrown some balls back at me straight away, so there's no problem with that."

Kuhnemann was a very strong chance of playing in the first Test in Galle prior to the injury. He played three Tests in India in 2023 as part of a three-man spin attack alongside offspinners Nathan Lyon and Todd Murphy . But the selectors have been clear in their desire to have a left-arm orthodox in the attack to complement Lyon, which meant Kuhnemann was in line to play if only two spinners were selected in the XI.

Even if he is cleared to join the squad, a decision will still need to be made about his fitness to play. "I think everyone will have a bit of a say," Kuhnemann said. "I think it'd be a good discussion.