Injured Nissanka likely to miss first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

Team management hopes SL opener is fit to play the second game starting on February 6

Andrew Fidel Fernando
27-Jan-2025 • 1 hr ago
Pathum Nissanka survived a direct hit, England vs Sri Lanka, 3rd Men's Test, The Oval, London, 4th day, September 9, 2024

Pathum Nissanka has 917 runs at an average of 38.20 from 15 Tests  •  AFP/Getty Images

Pathum Nissanka is almost certainly out of the first Test against Australia, as he continues to recover from the groin strain he sustained during the third T20I against New Zealand, earlier this month.
Nissanka is undergoing rehabilitation for the injury in Colombo, and in fact has not joined the rest of the squad in Galle, team manager Mahinda Halangoda told ESPNcricinfo. Sri Lanka's team management is hoping Nissanka can be available for the second Test starting on February 6.
The remaining 17 players in the Test squad should be available, however, Halangoda said. Captain Dhananjaya de Silva had been recovering from a side strain, and Kamindu Mendis had also suffered a split webbing - both injuries picked up during domestic games over the past two weeks. But both players have traveled with the team to Galle.
Nissanka's absence means Sri Lanka will have to find a second opener to partner Dimuth Karunaratne. They have two options in the squad: Oshada Fernando has opened the batting in 19 Test innings, and is the likeliest to come into the XI. There is also the uncapped Lahiru Udara, who is a specialist opener at the domestic level. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is another option.
The first of two Tests begins on January 29, in Galle.
Andrew Fidel Fernando is a senior writer at ESPNcricinfo. @afidelf

