Injured Nissanka likely to miss first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia

Nissanka's absence means Sri Lanka will have to find a second opener to partner Dimuth Karunaratne. They have two options in the squad: Oshada Fernando has opened the batting in 19 Test innings, and is the likeliest to come into the XI. There is also the uncapped Lahiru Udara , who is a specialist opener at the domestic level. Wicketkeeper-batter Sadeera Samarawickrama is another option.