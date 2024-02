Are Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir England's youngest ever bowler-fielder combination?

This is impressive - but there are two players who appeared in Tests with no fewer than four players who were born after they made their debuts. The England allrounder Wilfred Rhodes made his Test debut in 1899, and against West Indies in Georgetown in 1929-30 lined up alongside Les Ames (born 1905), Leslie Townsend (1903), Bill Voce (1909) and Bob Wyatt (1901). Many years later, Imran Khan won his first cap in June 1971, and in two Tests in 1991-92 appeared alongside Aaqib Javed (born 1972), Moin Khan (September 1971), Waqar Younis (November 1971) and Zahid Fazal (1973).