Are Rehan Ahmed and Shoaib Bashir England's youngest ever bowler-fielder combination?
And has anyone converted more Test fifties to hundreds on the trot than Kane Williamson?
That superb knock by Yashasvi Jaiswal against England in Visakhapatnam turns out to be part of only the seventh Test innings to contain a double-century but no other individual score of more than 50.
Kane Williamson's twin tons against South Africa in Mount Maunganui last week did extend his run of converted half-centuries to seven. Actually, he couldn't do much about the innings that preceded his seven centuries - he had 52 not out when New Zealand completed victory over India in the inaugural World Test Championship final in Southampton in 2021: Williamson has now scored ten Test centuries since being dismissed between 50 and 99.
Rehan Ahmed, who's 19, caught Axar Patel off the bowling of the 20-year-old debutant Shoaib Bashir in India's first innings in Visakhapatnam: shortly afterwards Bashir returned the favour by catching Srikar Bharat off Rehan's bowling. The combined 39 years (less than Jimmy Anderson - see below!) was indeed the lowest for England: the previous record was 41 years, when Harry Brook (23) caught Pakistan's Agha Salman off the bowling off Rehan (who was then 18) in Karachi in December 2022.
England's seemingly ageless opening bowler Jimmy Anderson (actually he's 41) made his Test debut against Zimbabwe at Lord's in 2003. It's true that that was before two of his team-mates in the second Test against India in Visakhapatnam were born - Rehan Ahmedwas born in August 2004 and Shoaib Bashir in October 2003.
The durable Afghanistan allrounder Mohammad Nabi scored 136 against Sri Lanka in Pallekele last week. He was aged 39 years 39 days, and became the sixth-oldest man to score a century in a one-day international.
