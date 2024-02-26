Arif Yaqoob - first bowler to take four wickets in an over in PSL

Islamabad United were cruising in a chase of 202 and then the legspinner came in and with a bit of magic

At the end of 17 overs, Islamabad United were 173 for 3 chasing 202. And then the major thrust to their innings fell. Azam Khan exited the stage for 75 off just 30 balls allowing room for a new hero to emerge.

Arif Yaqoob, 29 years old, playing only his 15th T20, produced absolute magic, picking up four wickets in an over of legspin. ESPNcricinfo recorded this swing in momentum using its Forecaster tool: in just those six balls, Peshawar Zalmi's chances of winning shot up from 37% to 91%. Here is how it all unfolded.

We start in the 18th over, when the first domino fell

17.6 Naveen-ul-Haq to Azam Khan, OUT



Gottim! Good length, slanting in at middle, Azam wafts and it's not through the line, Babar Azam at mid-off takes a brilliant catch under pressure. It's a fabulous catch and Peshawar are back in the contest. Azam will be gutted with himself to not get the job done. He was suckered with the hard length delivery and lost his shape while trying to big downtown.

Azam Khan c Babar Azam b Naveen-ul-Haq 75 (30b 6x4 6x6) SR: 250

18.1 Arif Yaqoob to Munro, OUT

Crowd roars as Peshawar pick another! Another set batter departs! Yaqoob bowls a beauty, slow tempting legbreak that never really arrived at him, he tries to insolently smash him over long-on and gets beaten by the beautiful guile, spin and he makes a complete mess of it, Haseebullah with sharp glovework removes the bails in a flash and Munro has to take the long walk back into the pavilion. It's proving to be another nail-biter.

Colin Munro st †Haseebullah Khan b Arif Yaqoob 71 (53b 7x4 1x6) SR: 133.96

18.2 Arif Yaqoob to Faheem, 1 run

Nicely bowled, not afraid to toss it up and give it flight, gets decent turn towards middle and leg, clipped off the pads to backward square

18.3 Arif Yaqoob to Haider Ali, OUT

TAKEN AT DEEP MIDWICKET! Zalmi on fire. Tosses up a delicious legbreak turning away from off, tries to whip it over the leg side and just didn't quite get it far enough. Major twist in the plot! Islamabad United collapsing like a house of cards. This is not sensible batting by any means, everybody has tried to swing big from the first ball

Haider Ali c Mohammad Haris b Arif Yaqoob 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

18.4 Arif Yaqoob to Imad Wasim, 1 leg bye

Floats a legbreak that has more twists than a mystery novel, inverses his stance and connects but doesn't clear the fielder

18.5 Arif Yaqoob to Faheem, OUT

This is madness from Islamabad. Trying an unconventional reverse sweep and playing a poor shot to point, Luke Wood took some steps to his left and pouches it comfortably, Yaqoob running all over the place in jubilation! More was expected from Faheem who has ample international cricket experience but it's poor shot selection, Arif Yaqoob gets a fifer! Look at him go, elation conspicuous on his face

Faheem Ashraf c sub (DR Mousley) b Arif Yaqoob 1 (2b 0x4 0x6) SR: 50

18.6 Arif Yaqoob to Hunain Shah, OUT

What is going on! Hunain gets down on one knee and that hung in the air for a while but goes straight to Rovman Powell who catches it brilliantly in his big bucket hands. Suddenly there is pandemonium. Yaqoob continues to produce magic,

Hunain Shah c Powell b Arif Yaqoob 0 (1b 0x4 0x6) SR: 0

