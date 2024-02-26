Arif Yaqoob - first bowler to take four wickets in an over in PSL
Islamabad United were cruising in a chase of 202 and then the legspinner came in and with a bit of magic
Crowd roars as Peshawar pick another! Another set batter departs! Yaqoob bowls a beauty, slow tempting legbreak that never really arrived at him, he tries to insolently smash him over long-on and gets beaten by the beautiful guile, spin and he makes a complete mess of it, Haseebullah with sharp glovework removes the bails in a flash and Munro has to take the long walk back into the pavilion. It's proving to be another nail-biter.
Nicely bowled, not afraid to toss it up and give it flight, gets decent turn towards middle and leg, clipped off the pads to backward square
TAKEN AT DEEP MIDWICKET! Zalmi on fire. Tosses up a delicious legbreak turning away from off, tries to whip it over the leg side and just didn't quite get it far enough. Major twist in the plot! Islamabad United collapsing like a house of cards. This is not sensible batting by any means, everybody has tried to swing big from the first ball
Floats a legbreak that has more twists than a mystery novel, inverses his stance and connects but doesn't clear the fielder
This is madness from Islamabad. Trying an unconventional reverse sweep and playing a poor shot to point, Luke Wood took some steps to his left and pouches it comfortably, Yaqoob running all over the place in jubilation! More was expected from Faheem who has ample international cricket experience but it's poor shot selection, Arif Yaqoob gets a fifer! Look at him go, elation conspicuous on his face
What is going on! Hunain gets down on one knee and that hung in the air for a while but goes straight to Rovman Powell who catches it brilliantly in his big bucket hands. Suddenly there is pandemonium. Yaqoob continues to produce magic,