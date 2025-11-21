Stats - Starc's 100th Ashes wicket, England fast and fragile

It was the 17th five-wicket haul in Tests for Starc, the third-highest for Australia among fast bowlers, pipping Graham McKenzie's tally of 16.

Starc also completed 100 Ashes wickets against England in the process. Among the 11 fast bowlers with more than 100 wickets in Tests against England, he is the only one to have made his debut in the 21st century.

10 - Number of times Starc has dismissed Ben Stokes in Test cricket, the most by any seamer. R Ashwin is the only one to have dismissed Stokes more times in Test cricket (13).

Starc has also bowled Stokes five times in Tests, the most for any bowler.

32.5 overs - The second shortest first innings for England in the first Test of an Ashes series. They were bowled out in 35.3 four-ball overs batting first in the first Test of the 1886-87 Ashes in Sydney.

4 - England have not batted more than 41 overs in the last four international games that they have played. They were bowled out in 35.2 overs, 36 overs and 40.2 overs batting first in the three ODIs in New Zealand preceding the Ashes.

5.23 - Of the 1995 instances of a team being bowled for under 200 in Test history, England's scoring rate is the third-highest. In the Sydney Test in 2013-14, England were bowled out for 166 batting at a rate of 5.24. West Indies had a run rate of 5.40 when they were bowled out for 137 against Pakistan in Multan earlier this year.

0 for 1 - This was the first time both England and Australia lost their first wicket without a run on the board in the first innings of an Ashes Test.

6 - Number of times England have been 0 for 1 in the first innings of an opening Ashes Test in Australia. Three of these instances have come in their last five tours - 2010-11, 2021-22 and this time. They were 2 for 1 in their first innings of the 2017-18 tour.

2 - Only the second time in Stokes' 38 Tests as captain that England didn't pick a specialist spinner in the XI. The other instance also came in the Ashes - at Lord's in 2023.

For England, this is the first red-ball Test match in Australia without a specialist spinner in the playing XI since the 1998 Boxing Day Test