Harris 'pretty well-equipped' to open against India in Perth

Marcus Harris believes he's ready to go if the selectors call on him to open the batting in the first Test against India in Perth, and feels he's well-equipped to handle it after performing well under pressure for Australia A.

Harris, 32, produced a gritty 74 on another difficult day of batting at the MCG against India A , when the next highest Australia A score was 35 from No. 10 Corey Rocchiccioli, as the other Test contenders failed to impress in the final game before the Test squad is announced.

Australia's chairman of selectors George Bailey was at the MCG with the Australia A team but is yet to confirm to Harris or anyone else who will get the nod for Australia's Test squad.

However, it appears more than likely that both Harris and Nathan McSweeney will be named in an expanded squad that may feature 13 players including a spare batter and a spare bowler.

"They just said that I'll open in the first game and we're not really sure what's going to happen with the second game. So I don't know if that was the plan" Marcus Harris on the communication from the selectors

Harris was asked after play on day two whether he felt he had done enough to earn a call-up and he was typically pragmatic about it. "I don't know, it's a good question," he said. "I think, externally obviously this game was getting built up a lot, which is fair enough. I feel like I've been batting well, but so have lots of other people.

"So if I get called upon I feel like I'm ready to go, and if I don't, then so be it. I feel pretty well-equipped. I think maybe if I was in this position 12 months ago, I probably wouldn't have been able to perform the way I have at the start of this season. My results last year probably said that. So I've been proud of that."

Harris is the only player in the Australia A squad to have opened the batting in both matches against India A. He opened alongside Sam Konstas in the first game in Mackay for scores of 17 and 36 before opening alongside McSweeney in the second. Harris said the selectors hadn't said a lot to him in the lead-up to either game.

"They just said that I'll open in the first game and we're not really sure what's going to happen with the second game," Harris said. "So I don't know if that was the plan."

Harris said the second game had provided a few more clues on the selectors' thoughts but he was not reading too much into it given his previous experiences with Australia A and Prime Minister's XI selection.

"It was probably pretty obvious what was happening," Harris said. "You'd have to ask them, to be honest. You never know. Like last year, for example, we had the bat-off in Canberra, and they picked Renners [Matt Renshaw] who was batting at three. So, yeah, I don't know."

Harris said he learnt a lot from last summer's experience where he entered the home season appearing to be in a race to replace David Warner. That has been evidenced by his performances, having posted scores of 143 and 52 in the first Sheffield Shield game of the summer as well as 63 in a One-Day Cup game and 74 against India A. He also believes the media and public scrutiny has not felt any more intense.

"No, honestly, it hasn't," Harris said. "I think this time I've probably embraced it a little bit more than what I have before. I think in the past I've probably tried to really try to avoid it. That probably builds it up a little bit more, whereas this time, I've probably just taken it as it's come at me and accepted it for what it is. I think I might have said maybe a couple weeks ago at the Junction Oval, I could probably write all the articles that are going to be written in the next couple of weeks. So none of the stuff that comes out is surprising, which, I think, anytime you go through things more often, you get more used to it, more equipped to deal with it. I'm probably just more experienced at it."

Marcus Harris scored a century in Victoria's Sheffield Shield game against Tasmania last month • Getty Images

Harris has certainly matured with his game. In times past, he might have tried to blast his way to a score on a surface as treacherous as the one that has been presented at the MCG. But he struck just one boundary on the second day. What has been noticeable this season has been his improved ability to rotate the strike and score with control, picking off a lot more singles and twos than he might have done in the past. He credited his Victoria coach Chris Rogers , former Australia Test opener, with imprinting a simple message on him at the start of the season.

"If the wicket's doing a little bit, [he said] you don't always have to look to hit it for four, look to hit it for two. And it was just something simple that sort of resonated with me a little bit," Harris said. "I think a lot of the times when you do well on wickets like that, you actually spend a lot of time down the other end."

Harris did note he needed some luck, having played and missed a lot and edged one short of the wicketkeeper on the opening night. He also had a huge slice of luck when he was given not out on 48 - he tried to turn offspinner Tanush Kotian to the leg side and the ball deflected to slip. India A were convinced it came off the edge but the umpire thought it was pad.

"I hit my pad on the way through," Harris said. "Hence why I stood my ground. Then the umpire gave it not out, so I was like, I don't know. But then we watched the replay and I think the boys said they watched it 20 times and you couldn't really tell. So the god's honest truth was I wasn't sure. But if they reviewed it and said you'd hit it and got caught, I would have [thought] fair enough.