Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test at Melbourne, AUS-A vs IND-A, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd unofficial Test, Melbourne, November 07 - 10, 2024, India A tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Australia A
L
D
L
L
W
India A
W
L
W
W
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-A4 M • 331 Runs • 55.17 Avg • 50.07 SR
AUS-A5 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 91.52 SR
IND-A6 M • 517 Runs • 51.7 Avg • 50.83 SR
IND-A5 M • 438 Runs • 54.75 Avg • 63.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-A6 M • 26 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 38.23 SR
AUS-A3 M • 13 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 37.23 SR
IND-A3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 42.18 SR
IND-A3 M • 10 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 45.6 SR
Squad
AUS-A
IND-A
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|-
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Opening Batter
|-
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
|Melbourne Cricket Ground
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Hours of play (local time)
|10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
|Match days
|7,8,9,10 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
McSweeney opens for Australia A as he firms for Test spot
Sam Konstas moves to No. 4 for the game against India A at the MCG with strong signs the selectors are close to their decision