Australia A vs India A, 2nd unofficial Test at Melbourne, AUS-A vs IND-A, Nov 07 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd unofficial Test, Melbourne, November 07 - 10, 2024, India A tour of Australia
Australia A FlagAustralia A
India A FlagIndia A
Today
11:30 PM

Match yet to begin

batters to watch(Recent stats)
NA McSweeney
4 M • 331 Runs • 55.17 Avg • 50.07 SR
JR Philippe
5 M • 313 Runs • 34.78 Avg • 91.52 SR
B Sai Sudharsan
6 M • 517 Runs • 51.7 Avg • 50.83 SR
D Padikkal
5 M • 438 Runs • 54.75 Avg • 63.38 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
MT Steketee
6 M • 26 Wkts • 3.41 Econ • 38.23 SR
JS Buckingham
3 M • 13 Wkts • 3.31 Econ • 37.23 SR
Yash Dayal
3 M • 11 Wkts • 2.81 Econ • 42.18 SR
TK Kotian
3 M • 10 Wkts • 2.89 Econ • 45.6 SR
Squad
AUS-A
IND-A
Match details
Melbourne Cricket Ground
Series
Season2024/25
Hours of play (local time)10.30 start, Lunch 12.30-13.10, Tea 15.10-15.30, Close 17.30
Match days7,8,9,10 November 2024 - day (4-day match)
Language
English
