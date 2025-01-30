Australia optimistic about Ellyse Perry's fitness after injuring hip

Australia are hopeful Ellyse Perry will be fit to bat on day two of the women's Ashes Test at the MCG after she suffered a corked hip while fielding on the opening day.

Perry landed heavily on her left hip after diving to flick a ball back on the rope during the afternoon session. She left the field shortly after and did not return for the last two hours of England's first innings.

Australia batted for 22 overs under lights after bowling England out for 170 and lost debutant opener Georgia Voll but Perry did not walk out at No.3 despite being eligible to bat because her injury was external.

Annabel Sutherland instead joined Phoebe Litchfield with the Australian team confirming that Perry would not bat on the first night and would instead be assessed ahead of day two with hopes she will be fine to bat when required.

Meanwhile, Nat Sciver-Brunt said the mood was "positive" in the England camp after yet another capitulation with the bat. Sciver-Brunt played a lone hand, top-scoring with 51 as England were bowled out for 170 having been sent into bat. It could have been a lot worse had Australia not missed six chances in the field.

Sciver-Brunt's body language gave hints of exasperation, but she was measured with her words after Australia had cruised to 56 for 1 at stumps.

"Positive," Sciver-Brunt said. "Obviously, we would have liked a few more runs but I think with the ball, we did what we wanted to do. We didn't go chasing anything. We had great energy throughout and tried to build consistent areas and let the ball and the wicket do the talking. So, yeah, I thought we did that. We did that really well."

Alana King however continues to torment England. Australia's legspinner claimed 4 for 45 on the opening day, including Sciver-Brunt, although she could have had her twice and picked up at least two more as four chances went begging off King's bowling alone.

King now has 18 wickets for the entire multiformat series at 11.33, including Sciver-Brunt three times.

Sciver-Brunt was the only England batter to pass 30 • AFP/Getty Images

"She's bowled pretty consistent areas, and obviously got quite a bit of turn actually throughout the series," Sciver-Brunt said. "And I think the fact that when it does turn, it's not always the same amount every time. Some might skid, some might turn and bounce. So yeah, that makes it quite tricky when the stumps are always kept in play."

Despite being bowled by King playing back to her for the second time in the series, Sciver-Brunt said England's plans hadn't changed too much throughout the series.

"I think playing her off the back foot as much as possible, and just, I guess reacting to the ball," Sciver-Brunt said. "She does toss the odd one up as well, so being confident to use our feet as well. But yeah, she bowled pretty well today."

King was thrilled to take four wickets after bowling 23 overs unchanged from the Shane Warne stand end at the MCG. She hoped her hero was watching from on high.

"Bowling from the Shane Warne stand end is something that is the first time I've ever done playing, obviously, here since the stand has been named after him," King said. "So pretty nostalgic. He's obviously taking plenty of poles at the MCG for fun, so yeah, all I can say is hopefully he's smiling down and having a couple of beers and enjoying a few ripping past the outside edge.