Stats - Gardner's double, Mandhana's milestones, Sutherland's rearguard heroics
Australia have now recorded 33 ODI series sweeps, 22 ahead of second-placed England
33 - Whitewashes in women's ODI bilateral series (of three or more matches) by Australia , which is the highest by any team. The next best is 11 for England.
50 and 5 - Ashleigh Gardner's 50 and 5 for 30 in the third ODI, played at WACA in Perth on Wednesday is only the fourth such instance in women's ODIs. The others to achieve it are Heather Knight, Sune Luus and Amelia Kerr.
91 - Innings taken by Smriti Mandhana to score nine ODI centuries, making her the third-fastest to reach the mark. She also has the most hundreds for India in the format, and is only behind Meg Lanning (15), Suzie Bates (13) and Tammy Beaumont (10) in the overall list.
During her innings of 105 on Wednesday, Mandhana also became the youngest (28y, 146d) to complete 8000 international runs.
4 - Number of ODI centuries for Mandhana in 2024 - the most in women's ODIs in a calendar year.
1 - Annabel Sutherland became the first Australia batter to score a century in women's ODIs from No. 5 or lower. Only eighth players have done it in the format overall.
220 - Runs added by Australia's batters after the fall of the fourth wicket, which is the second-highest in women's ODIs. The 223 Australia scored against India in Mackay in 2021 is the highest.
3 - Sutherland (110), Gardner (50) and Tahlia McGrath (56) hit half-centuries in the third ODI, which is the first instance of three batters scoring at least 50 runs from No. 5 or lower in a women's ODI.
4 - Arundhati Reddy's 4 for 26 is the third-best by a visiting bowler in Australia against Australia. The top two are by Katrina Keenan (4 for 11) in 1996 and Helen Davies (4 for 23) in 1999.