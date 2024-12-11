Matches (11)
AUS Women vs IND Women, 3rd ODI at Perth,AUS v IND [W], Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score
3rd ODI (D/N), W.A.C.A, December 11, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
IND Women
W
L
W
L
L
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 325 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 79.85 SR
AUS-W10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 94.55 SR
IND-W10 M • 528 Runs • 52.8 Avg • 96.7 SR
IND-W9 M • 301 Runs • 43 Avg • 89.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 21.06 SR
AUS-W10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 26.93 SR
IND-W9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 26.84 SR
IND-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
|Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1423
|Hours of play (local time)
|12.20 start, First Session 12.20-15.30, Interval 15.30-16.00, Second Session 16.00-19.10
|Match days
|11 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
