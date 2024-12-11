Matches (11)
SA vs SL (1)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
SMAT (2)
Sheffield Shield (3)
SA vs PAK (1)
WI vs BAN (1)
Nepal Premier League (2)

AUS Women vs IND Women, 3rd ODI at Perth,AUS v IND [W], Dec 11 2024 - Live Cricket Score

3rd ODI (D/N), W.A.C.A, December 11, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Tomorrow
3:20 AM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 08:35
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M • 325 Runs • 32.5 Avg • 79.85 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 278 Runs • 39.71 Avg • 94.55 SR
S Mandhana
10 M • 528 Runs • 52.8 Avg • 96.7 SR
H Kaur
9 M • 301 Runs • 43 Avg • 89.05 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AM King
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.89 Econ • 21.06 SR
A Gardner
10 M • 15 Wkts • 4.14 Econ • 26.93 SR
DB Sharma
9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.08 Econ • 26.84 SR
RP Yadav
6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
IND-W
Match details
Western Australia Cricket Association Ground, Perth
Series
India Women tour of Australia
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1423
Hours of play (local time)12.20 start, First Session 12.20-15.30, Interval 15.30-16.00, Second Session 16.00-19.10
Match days11 December 2024 - daynight (50-over match)
Australia Women vs India Women News

Stats: Ellyse Perry hits new highs with 72-ball century

Stats highlights from Australia's thumping victory against India in the second women's ODI in Brisbane

Stats: Ellyse Perry hits new highs with 72-ball century

Voll, Perry centuries and Sutherland four-for seal series for Australia

Voll continued her stunning rise in the international arena while Perry produced a vintage knock

Voll, Perry centuries and Sutherland four-for seal series for Australia

Debutant Georgia Voll steers Australia home after Megan Schutt's five-for

Rookie legspinner Mishra, Renuka help India salvage positives in big defeat

Debutant Georgia Voll steers Australia home after Megan Schutt's five-for

Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement

Voll and King, stars of the WBBL, will be on show in the ODIs against India. For their part, the visitors have a top order to figure out

Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement

Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up

Chetry is yet to make her ODI debut but has played four T20Is

Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W20153322.179
ENG-W23147301.443
IND-W17124250.428
SA-W231210250.256
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table