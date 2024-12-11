India opt to bowl with two changes, Australia retain XI

Toss India chose to bowl vs Australia

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur elected to bowl in stifling conditions at the WACA as India seek a consolation win in the ODI series-finale against Australia.

India were thoroughly outplayed across the opening two matches in Brisbane as their dreams of a first ODI series victory over Australia in Australia ended in familiar disappointment. They are hoping for a quick turnaround and have made several changes with quicks Arundhati Reddy and Titas Sadhu being recalled in expected favourable pace bowling conditions.

Legspinner Priya Mishra and opener Priya Punia went out of the XI that slumped to a heavy 122-run defeat in the second ODI . Punia was unable to bat in the second ODI after injuring her left knee while fielding and was unavailable for this game. No.3 Harleen Deol has been named to open while Harmanpreet has moved up a spot from No.4.

In their return to the field after a disappointing T20 World Cup, Australia have been almost flawless and will go in unchanged. There had been speculation that quick Megan Schutt might be rested, but she retained her place and share the new ball along with Kim Garth. It is also the 150th ODI for Ellyse Perry, the most for an Australia woman in the format.

Georgia Voll will again open the batting with fellow 21-year-old Phoebe Litchfield as she looks to cap an outstanding debut series after making 46 not out and 101 across the opening two matches.

After a mild spring, the famously hot Western Australia capital of Perth is in the midst of its first heatwave of the summer with the temperature set to reach 39 degrees. The WACA surface is expected to be fast and bouncy in trademark style.

Australia: 1 Phoebe Litchfield, 2 Georgia Voll, 3 Ellyse Perry, 4 Beth Mooney (wk), 5 Annabel Sutherland, 6 Ash Gardner, 7 Tahlia McGrath (capt), 8 Sophie Molineux, 9 Alana King, 10 Kim Garth, 11 Megan Schutt