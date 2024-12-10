Mooney: Voll has taken to international cricket 'like a duck to water'

Opener Georgia Voll will look to cap a spectacular debut series in style against India at the WACA, with veteran teammate Beth Mooney marvelling at her ability to take to international cricket "like a duck to water."

After replacing injured skipper Alyssa Healy, the 21-year-old Voll was the standout performer of Australia's comprehensive back-to-back victories in Brisbane that clinched the series against India

On debut, she made a composed unbeaten 46 that guided Australia to a five-wicket victory. In the second ODI , she followed up with a belligerent 101 off 87 balls in a memorable first international ton.

Her mesmerising performances have swayed the national selectors, and Voll has been added to Australia's squad for the subsequent three-match ODI tour of New Zealand starting on December 19.

Voll's rise is on the back of an outstanding debut season with Sydney Thunder and she finished fifth overall in the runs charts with 330 at a strike rate of 144.73. Her breakout season was rewarded with selection in the WBBL Team of the Tournament.

The first of many ODI centuries for Georgia Voll!



It came from 84 balls, with 12 boundaries. Just the beginning for her career #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/S2SkpXyxMs — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 8, 2024

"She has taken to it [international cricket] like a duck to water," Mooney told reporters in Perth ahead of Wednesday's series finale. "She is a bit of a breath of fresh air being a country kid.

"She knows her game pretty well after doing it for a while in domestic cricket, so I think that has really helped her come into international cricket with a bit of confidence in her own game and her own form.

"She has been really impressive. She has certainly done everything she can to make sure she keeps her name up in lights with the Australian selectors."

With Healy named in Australia's squad to New Zealand, competition for a spot in Australia's formidable top order will be fierce. Perhaps foreshadowing Australia's future, Voll and fellow 21-year-old Phoebe Litchfield have combined well at the top of the order with partnerships of 48 and 130 in the opening two games.

"These young kids coming in and peeling off hundreds left, right and centre puts a bit of pressure on the rest of us, but it's a great spot Australian cricket is in," Mooney said.

"That's a testament to the depth and investment of CA and ACA that we have the best domestic tournaments in the world."

Alyssa Healy hopes to play as a batter alone during their tour of New Zealand • ICC/Getty Images

Having performed almost flawlessly in their return to the field since a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Australia are looking to continue their stranglehold over India and whitewash the series on a WACA surface expected to produce trademark bounce and carry.

There is much more on the line than just bragging rights, with Australia out to extend their lead in the ICC Women's Championship ahead of England and India.

"I think we have to take each of these games in isolation as they're for championship points," Mooney said. "We have got to try and nail [the series-finale] and then head over the ditch to New Zealand and get a few points there."

Mooney will return to her home ground in good touch having smashed 56 off 44 balls in Australia's 371 for 8 - their third-highest score in women's ODI cricket. She has also taken the gloves in Healy's absence in a role she might continue in New Zealand.

After rupturing the plantar fascia in her right foot during the T20 World Cup, Healy is making her way back from a knee injury and did bat in the nets at Allan Border Field.

"She [Healy] is doing everything she can to make sure she is right, she will head over to New Zealand with us," Mooney said. "She has been in the nets batting and things like that. I don't know if she has done any keeping yet.

"She will get assessed going into New Zealand, but I think at this stage she will just try and get on the field as a batter."

Meanwhile, New South Wales Breakers coach Gavan Twining has been announced as the women's national team's fielding and wicketkeeping coach in a newly created role. He joins assistants Scott Prestwidge and Dan Marsh to flesh out Australia's coaching staff.

"He's a great human, he's got a lot of ideas in the fielding space," Mooney said. "It's probably the right time for us to get an extra coach in to take a bit of a load off Shell [Shelley Nitschke] in that head coach capacity."