Stats: Ellyse Perry hits new highs with 72-ball century
Stats highlights from Australia's thumping victory against India in the second women's ODI in Brisbane
Namooh Shah
08-Dec-2024 • 36 mins ago
20 Wins for Australia women at Allan Border Field - the most for any team at a venue without a defeat. It's also the second-highest number of wins for a team at a ground, after New Zealand's 28 wins in Lincoln.
371 for 8 Australia's highest ODI score against India , going past 338 for 7 at the Wankhede in 2024. This is also Australia's third-highest total in women's ODIs.
7000 runs, 300 wickets Ellyse Perry is the first woman cricketer to complete that double in international cricket. She is also only the fourth Australian woman to score 4000 ODI runs and the second overall with a double of 4000 runs and 150 wickets in women's ODIs after Stafanie Taylor.
72 Number of balls Perry took to score the fastest ODI century against India Women, going past Marizanne Kapp (85 balls) in Bengaluru.
6 Sixes hit by Perry - the most by an Australian in a women's ODI, going past Alana King's five against Bangladesh at Mirpur in 2024.
122 India's margin of defeat to Australia in the second ODI is their fourth biggest away from home and the biggest in Australia by runs.
1 Instances of all of Australia's top four scoring 50-plus runs in a women's ODI - Phoebe Litchfield (60), Georgia Voll (101), Ellyse Perry (105) and Beth Mooney (56).
88 Runs conceded by Priya Mishra - the most by an Indian bowler in a women's ODI. Renuka Singh's 1 for 78 in the same match puts her second in the list, ahead of Gouher Sultana who conceded 72 against Sri Lanka women at the Brabourne Stadium in 2013.
Minnu Mani (2 for 71) also conceded the third-most runs on debut in a women's ODI, with Cara Murray (119) and Freya Kemp (82) topping the list.
21 years 125 days Voll is the third-youngest Australian to score a century in a women's ODI after Meg Lanning (18y 288d) and Litchfield (20y 101d).