AUS Women vs IND Women, 2nd ODI at Brisbane,AUS v IND [W], Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score
2nd ODI, Brisbane, December 08, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
Recent Performance
Last five matches
AUS Women
W
W
W
W
W
IND Women
W
W
L
W
L
Match centre Ground time: 11:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 343 Runs • 34.3 Avg • 79.21 SR
AUS-W10 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 85.22 SR
IND-W9 M • 519 Runs • 57.67 Avg • 96.46 SR
IND-W10 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 83.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
AUS-W10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 26 SR
AUS-W9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 21.86 SR
IND-W9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 26.84 SR
IND-W6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
Squad
AUS-W
IND-W
Player
Role
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Batter
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowler
Match details
|Allan Border Field, Brisbane
|Series
|Season
|2024/25
|Match number
|WODI no. 1421
|Hours of play (local time)
|09.45 start, First Session 09.45-12.55, Interval 12.55-13.25, Second Session 13.25-16.35
|Match days
|8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Australia Women vs India Women News
Debutant Georgia Voll steers Australia home after Megan Schutt's five-for
Rookie legspinner Mishra, Renuka help India salvage positives in big defeat
Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement
Voll and King, stars of the WBBL, will be on show in the ODIs against India. For their part, the visitors have a top order to figure out
Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up
Chetry is yet to make her ODI debut but has played four T20Is
Healy ruled out of India series, Voll in line for Australia debut
Voll, 21, is set to make her ODI debut against India as an opener while Healy is hopeful of returning for the NZ series