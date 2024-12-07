Matches (12)
NZ vs ENG (1)
AUS vs IND (1)
GSL 2024 (1)
SA vs SL (1)
Sheffield Shield (3)
Nepal Premier League (2)
BAN vs IRE [W] (1)
U19 Asia Cup (2)

AUS Women vs IND Women, 2nd ODI at Brisbane,AUS v IND [W], Dec 08 2024 - Live Cricket Score

2nd ODI, Brisbane, December 08, 2024, India Women tour of Australia
PrevNext
Australia Women FlagAustralia Women
India Women FlagIndia Women
Today
11:45 PM

Match yet to begin

Summary
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
AUS-W Win & Bat
IND-W Win & Bat
AUS-W Win & Bowl
IND-W Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Last five matches
Unlocking the magic of Statsguru
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Match centre Ground time: 11:01
batters to watch(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M • 343 Runs • 34.3 Avg • 79.21 SR
EA Perry
10 M • 248 Runs • 35.43 Avg • 85.22 SR
S Mandhana
9 M • 519 Runs • 57.67 Avg • 96.46 SR
JI Rodrigues
10 M • 284 Runs • 35.5 Avg • 83.04 SR
bowlers to watch(Recent stats)
A Gardner
10 M • 16 Wkts • 4.25 Econ • 26 SR
AM King
9 M • 15 Wkts • 3.88 Econ • 21.86 SR
DB Sharma
9 M • 19 Wkts • 4.04 Econ • 26.84 SR
RP Yadav
6 M • 8 Wkts • 4.84 Econ • 39.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
AUS-W
IND-W
Match details
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Series
India Women tour of Australia
ICC Women's Championship
Season2024/25
Match numberWODI no. 1421
Hours of play (local time)09.45 start, First Session 09.45-12.55, Interval 12.55-13.25, Second Session 13.25-16.35
Match days8 December 2024 - day (50-over match)
Language
English
Australia Women vs India Women News

Debutant Georgia Voll steers Australia home after Megan Schutt's five-for

Rookie legspinner Mishra, Renuka help India salvage positives in big defeat

Debutant Georgia Voll steers Australia home after Megan Schutt's five-for

Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement

Voll and King, stars of the WBBL, will be on show in the ODIs against India. For their part, the visitors have a top order to figure out

Australia seek ODI comforts after T20 low, India ponder Shafali replacement

Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up

Chetry is yet to make her ODI debut but has played four T20Is

Yastika Bhatia out of Australia ODIs with wrist injury; Uma Chetry called up

Healy ruled out of India series, Voll in line for Australia debut

Voll, 21, is set to make her ODI debut against India as an opener while Healy is hopeful of returning for the NZ series

Healy ruled out of India series, Voll in line for Australia debut

Shafali Verma dropped for Australia ODIs; Richa Ghosh, Priya Punia return

There were call-ups for Harleen Deol, and the uncapped duo of Titas Sadhu and Minnu Mani

Shafali Verma dropped for Australia ODIs; Richa Ghosh, Priya Punia return
AskESPNcricinfo Logo
Instant answers to T20 questions
Ask a question

ICC Women's Championship

TeamMWLPTNRR
AUS-W19143302.116
ENG-W22137281.369
IND-W16123250.616
SA-W22129250.393
SL-W2491122-0.107
NZ-W21910200.306
BAN-W217919-0.662
PAK-W2481517-0.613
WI-W1861014-1.121
IRE-W213168-1.939
Full Table