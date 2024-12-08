Australia bat first; India hand debut to Minnu Manni

TossAustralia opt to bat vs India

Captain Tahlia McGrath won the toss and elected to bat as Australia look to clinch the ODI series against India in game two at Allan Border Field.

Sophie Molineux , who captained Melbourne Renegades to their first WBBL title, replaces Georgia Wareham in the only change for an Australia side that convincingly won the first ODI by five wickets

Offspinner Minnu Mani will make her ODI debut and replaces quick Titas Sadhu, who went wicketless on Thursday in her debut.

The temperature is set to hit 35 degrees Celsius in Brisbane with a dry pitch expected to produce plenty of runs.

In their return to the field following a disappointing T20 World Cup campaign, Australia submitted a ruthless performance in the series-opener at the same venue after dismissing India for 100 before chasing the target down in the 17th over.

Georgia Voll will again open alongside Phoebe Litchfield after her impressive debut in game one when she struck a nerveless 46 not out.

India are under pressure to keep the series alive heading into the finale in Perth on Wednesday. Despite their struggles in good batting conditions in the series-opener, India are sticking with their top-order with Priya Punia to open alongside Smriti Mandhana while Harleen Deol will remain at No.3.

Young legspinner Priya Mishra has kept her place after a couple of late wickets in game one.

Hot and sunny conditions are expected through the day fixture, with late afternoon thunderstorms expected to hit after the match is scheduled to complete.

Australia: Phoebe Litchfield, Georgia Voll, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney (wk), Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Tahlia McGrath (capt), Sophie Molineux, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt