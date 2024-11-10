Stats - Pakistan's first series win in Australia since 2002
All the numbers from Pakistan's 2-1 win in the ODI series against Australia
2002 Previous series win for Pakistan on the Australian soil in any format in International cricket - an ODI series win by a 2-1 margin. Since then, Pakistan featured in nine bilateral series - five in Tests, two each in ODI and T20I formats in Australia. They also played a tri-series in 2005, an ODI World Cup in 2015, and a T20 World Cup in 2022.
Pakistan faced Australia in Australia in 34 matches across the three formats between the 2002 and 2024 series wins. They won only two of those 34 matches and suffered a defeat in 31.
1 First instance of Australia losing consecutive men's ODIs by a margin of eight or more wickets and the first time they lost successive ODIs with 100-plus balls to spare. It was also the first instance of Pakistan winning consecutive men's ODIs with 100-plus balls to spare.
Pakistan chased the target of 164 at the Adelaide Oval with 141 balls to spare by losing only one wicket and completed the 141-run chase in Perth with 139 balls to spare and eight wickets in hand.
3 Number of defeats for Australia by balls to spare in men's ODIs, higher than their losses in Adelaide (141 balls) and Perth (139 balls). Pakistan's biggest win against Australia in men's ODIs before this series was by 73 balls, during a 211-run chase in the 2022 Lahore ODI.
140 Australia's total at Perth is their lowest total in men's ODIs at home since their 74 all-out against Sri Lanka in 2013 in Brisbane. Only once Australia had a lower total anywhere in these 11 years - 126 all out against England earlier this year at the Lord's.
31.5 Overs batted by Australia in Perth are their third fewest in an all-out innings in men's ODIs while batting first. They were bowled out for 74 in 26.4 overs against Sri Lanka in 2013 and 141 in 31 overs against Zimbabwe in Townsville in 2022.
16.88 Australia's batting average in the series against Pakistan. It is their second lowest ever in a men's ODI series or tournament, where they played three or more matches. The lowest is 16.62 against England in the three-match Prudential Trophy in 1977.
26 Wickets by Pakistan pace bowlers in this series against Australia, the joint-second most by pacers for a team in a three-match Men's ODI series. West Indies pacers bagged 27 wickets against England in 2007, while Australia against New Zealand in 2016 and South Africa against Australia in 2018 also had 26 wickets going to pace bowlers.
Sampath Bandarupalli is a statistician at ESPNcricinfo